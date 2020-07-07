Mamata has lost control over administration: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "completely losing control" over the state administration and her party, as reflected by recent spate of protests over distribution of cyclone Amphan relief. Ghosh said the state government has not only failed to implement the lockdown regulations to check spread of infections, but has also failed miserably to help the cyclone affected people of the state.

"The state government has completely failed both in terms of implementing lockdown and also in providing relief to the cyclone affected people. "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has completely lost control over the state administration and her party, that is why she has failed to control the situation," Ghosh told reporters.

The BJP MP from Medinipur Lok Sabha seat alleged that there has been "a huge scam and large-scale irregularities" at the local level in the cyclone hit areas over relief distribution. "There are a huge scam and irregularities over the distribution of relief materials in the state, and the administration is just a mute spectator," he said.

He slammed the Trinamool Congress over the allegations of irregularities, alleging that the ruling party in the state was patronising corrupt leaders. "The TMC has started a new drama of expelling them from the party. How does it matter, whether you expel them or not? Those who have looted public money should be put behind bars," Ghosh said.

The state has witnessed protests in several areas of cyclone-battered North and South 24 Parganas districts, and East Midnapore in the past few weeks against local Trinamool Congress leaders over alleged irregularities in the distribution of relief materials and financial aid. Several local-level TMC leaders have also been expelled from the party for their alleged involvement in corruption.

