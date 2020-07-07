Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter spat between Sushil Modi, Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar govt's response to COVID-19

A Twitter spat took place between Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav regarding the state government's actions on combating coronavirus.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:27 IST
Twitter spat between Sushil Modi, Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar govt's response to COVID-19
Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A Twitter spat took place between Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav regarding the state government's actions on combating coronavirus. It started with Sushil Modi giving data in a tweet regarding the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state per day.

Sushil Modi tweeted in Hindi saying, "To stop the spread of infection during Unlock 2, the Centre and the State guidelines are being implemented strictly. 1139 people were fined in the last 24 hours in the state which is a result of strict action on those not wearing masks. On the other hand, more than 9,000 samples have been tested on daily basis. The recovery rate is 78 per cent in the state. A trial of a vaccine of coronavirus will take place at Patna AIIMS. RJD is not seeing alertness of the state government in dealing with COVID-19 situation." Tejashwi Yadav earlier today accused the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state of ignoring the rapidly rising coronavirus cases as it remains focused on preparing for the upcoming state elections.

Replying to Sushil Modi's tweet regarding the number of tests, Tejashwi Yadav responded and tweeting in Hindi saying, "Respected Sushil Ji, to speak lie and mislead people has been a part of your personality and your family's culture. But for God's sake, don't make false claims during the pandemic. The challenge for you is to prove that 9,000 tests are conducted in any day between March 7 to July 7. If you prove so then I will retire from politics, else you will retire." "Your Health Minister says that 10,000 tests are conducted. The reality is till now not even 9,000 tests are conducted. The data for last three days regarding tests are as follows, on July 5, tests conducted 6799, July 6 (6213), July 7 (5168)."

Earlier in the day, Yadav has attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over ventilator bed, doctors and nursed posted at the latter's residence. Through a tweet, Yadav had questioned as to why the facilities being provided to Nitish Kumar are not there for the common man even after four months of the breakout of COVID-19.

"The CM's corona testing is done in just two hours and the report too comes. His niece gets infected with corona and a ventilator-equipped hospital and six doctors, nurses and an army of medical workers is deployed at his house. Even after four months why are these facilities unavailable for the common man?" Yadav's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will pressure governors to open schools in the fall

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would pressure state governors to open schools in the fall, despite a steady increase in coronavirus cases across the country.Speaking at a White House event to discuss reopening of schools, Tr...

Trump paid proxy to take college entrance exam for him, niece's book says

President Donald Trump paid a proxy to take a standardized college entrance exam for him when he was a high school student, his niece writes in a tell-all book scheduled to be published next week. In the book, Too Much and Never Enough How ...

Turkey, Italy agree Libya needs political solution -Turkish defence ministry

Turkey and Italys defence ministers agreed at talks on Thursday on the need for a political solution to Libyas conflict, according to a readout by the Turkish defence ministry. We have gladly observed that we share common and similar views ...

FACTBOX-Key moments in Bolsonaro's handling of COVID-19 crisis

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, the latest victim of a disease that has wreaked havoc in Brazil, the worlds No. 2 coronavirus hotspot after the United States. Below is a chronology of the key mome...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020