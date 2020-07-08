Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka CM holds COVID-19 review meeting

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday held an emergency meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan and other ministers over coronavirus situation in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-07-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 10:52 IST
Karnataka CM holds COVID-19 review meeting
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held an emergency meeting over COVID-19 situation in the state. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday held an emergency meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan and other ministers over coronavirus situation in the state.

Details of the meeting are awaited.

The total number of positive cases in Karnataka stands at 26,815 including 11,098 recovered and 416 deaths, as per the last bulletin issued by the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Serie A: AC Milan register three goals in five minutes to outclass Juventus

AC Milan registered three goals in a span of five minutes to defeat Juventus 4-2 in the ongoing Serie A 2019-20 season. As a result of this loss, Juventus has dropped points for the first time since the Serie A restarted.The first half did ...

Australia's border towns latest economic casualties of pandemic

From ski resorts to beach cafes, businesses on the border of Australias two most populous states are the latest casualties of the novel coronavirus, with Victoria isolated from the rest of the country to stop a surge in infections.Hotels an...

Barclays and Unreasonable Select 1mg Technologies to Receive $100,000 Grant in Support of COVID-19 Related Work

1mg Technologies has been awarded a 100,000 grant in recognition of the exceptional work being undertaken in addressing the immediate and long term challenges resulting from the effects of the global pandemic. Unreasonable Impact COVID-19 R...

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on July 07, 2020

Money Market Operations as on July 07, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME Weighted MOMENY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 289,397.51 3.14 1.00-4.10 I. Call Money 11...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020