Mamata urges Centre to ensure vital lessons on federalism, secularism not curtailed from CBSE syllabus
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led government, saying that she was "shocked" to know that topics like citizenship, federalism, secularism and partition have been dropped in the name of reducing CBSE course to lighten the burden on students during COVID-19 crisis.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:44 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led government, saying that she was "shocked" to know that topics like citizenship, federalism, secularism and partition have been dropped in the name of reducing CBSE course to lighten the burden on students during COVID-19 crisis. Objecting to the decision taken by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the TMC leader appealed to the Human Resource Development Ministry to ensure these "vital lessons are not curtailed at any cost".
"Shocked to know that the Central government has dropped topics like citizenship, federalism, secularism and partition in the name of reducing CBSE course during COVID-19 crisis. We strongly object to this and appeal HRDMinistry, GoI to ensure these vital lessons are not curtailed at any cost," she said in a tweet. The CBSE has revised the syllabus for the classes IX to XII during the academic session 2020-21 in the wake of the situation created by COVID-19.
In a circular issued to all the heads of the institutions affiliated to it, the CBSE had said that the revision of syllabi has been done due to extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and different parts of the world. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBSE
- Mamata Banerjee
- BJP
- West Bengal
- Human Resource Development Ministry
- TMC
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders pay tributes to Syama Prasad Mukherjee
Current crisis on border with China attributable to mismanagement of BJP-led govt, its wrong policies: Sonia Gandhi at Congress meet.
Decision on scrapping remaining Class XII exams likely on Wednesday, Centre, CBSE tell SC
Goa BJP wants zilla panchayat polls before municipal elections
BJP MP Pragya Thakur faints at event in Bhopal