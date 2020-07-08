Left Menu
Mamata urges Centre to ensure vital lessons on federalism, secularism not curtailed from CBSE syllabus

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led government, saying that she was "shocked" to know that topics like citizenship, federalism, secularism and partition have been dropped in the name of reducing CBSE course to lighten the burden on students during COVID-19 crisis.

Updated: 08-07-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:44 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led government, saying that she was "shocked" to know that topics like citizenship, federalism, secularism and partition have been dropped in the name of reducing CBSE course to lighten the burden on students during COVID-19 crisis. Objecting to the decision taken by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the TMC leader appealed to the Human Resource Development Ministry to ensure these "vital lessons are not curtailed at any cost".

"Shocked to know that the Central government has dropped topics like citizenship, federalism, secularism and partition in the name of reducing CBSE course during COVID-19 crisis. We strongly object to this and appeal HRDMinistry, GoI to ensure these vital lessons are not curtailed at any cost," she said in a tweet. The CBSE has revised the syllabus for the classes IX to XII during the academic session 2020-21 in the wake of the situation created by COVID-19.

In a circular issued to all the heads of the institutions affiliated to it, the CBSE had said that the revision of syllabi has been done due to extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and different parts of the world. (ANI)

