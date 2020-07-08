Cong terms govt's order to probe into Gandhi family-linked trusts 'blind witch-hunt', BJP says 'natural' outcome of info in public domain

The government's move on Wednesday to probe into transactions of trusts linked to the Gandhi family triggered a sharp reaction from the Congress, which accused the Centre of carrying out a "blind witch hunt" against it, while the BJP asserted that the decision is a "natural" outcome of information in the public domain and will ensure transparency. The Central government set up an inter-ministerial panel to coordinate probe into alleged violations of laws relating to money laundering, income tax, and foreign contributions by three trusts, including the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), linked to the Gandhi family. The government action came nearly two weeks after the BJP alleged that the RGF had taken funding from the Chinese government.

Accusing the government of "harassing" the opposition, a charge rejected by the BJP which said the move is not "politically motivated", the Congress alleged that the entities like the RSS, Vivekananda Foundation, India Foundation and Overseas Friends of BJP are "blue-eyed, sanctified holy cows" are protected by the government, and not asked questions. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying those who fight for the truth cannot be intimidated, though did not directly mention the government's action to set up the committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc., by the RGF, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

"Mr Modi believes the world is like him. He thinks everyone has a price or can be intimidated. He will never understand that those who fight for the truth have no price and cannot be intimidated," Gandhi said in a tweet. However, BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao asserted that the central government's order of a probe is a "natural" outcome of information brought out in the public domain recently.

Rejecting the charge that the government's decision is politically motivated, Rao said it would not have waited for six years had this been true. "These transactions are in the public domain... Our government is committed to transparency. It is natural to investigate these transactions after so much information was recently brought out in public domain," Rao said, as he urged the Congress leadership to cooperate with the investigation.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that a desperate Modi-Shah Government has fallen back on a "devious hounding of those exposing its ineptitude by ordering a wholly vicious and vengeful investigation" of the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. "The Congress and its leadership will not be intimidated by the cowardly acts and blind witch-hunt by a panicked Modi Government," he said in a statement.

Daring the government to deploy its machinery in investigating the financial sources of these trusts, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the trusts have nothing to fear. "The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has nothing to add or fear because you have all the 'yantras and tantras' and you can ask every question at every inquiry. We are here as law-abiding persons to answer. But, you need to be exposed fully, in that you don't ever ask these questions of many holy cows," Singhvi said while referring to the RSS and other entities, perceived to be close to the government.

Asserting that the RGF will continue with its "sterling work" without being bogged down by the "pressures" of the government, Singhvi said the foundation will provide "truckloads of audited papers" about its finances. Surjewala said, "the wild and insidious hatred of the BJP of Congress leadership unfolds every day in an embarrassing and uglier fashion".

The humanitarian work and distinguished service provided by these charitable organisations has always stood out and will withstand any "vengeful and roving enquiry", he added. He said the Congress's determination to hold the government accountable to people of India and to speak for the deprived, the underprivileged and the downtrodden will only get strengthened by these "desperate actions of a government too petrified to answer its own people".

The Congress leader said the move is aimed at distracting the public from questions on India's security and territorial integrity, handling of the COVID-19 crisis and economic recession and joblessness. He also alleged that the BJP leadership is scared of questions on "its deep-rooted Chinese connections, unexplained donations" to the PM's fund by Chinese entities and continued promotion of Chinese-owned businesses.