Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-construction executive aims to flip New Jersey district back to Republicans

In a statement he said Kim, who narrowly flipped the 3rd congressional district Democratic, was "a terrible fit for our district, one that voted for President Trump in 2016 and is going to do so again in 2020." Richter's opponent for the Republican nomination, former county official Kate Gibbs, conceded overnight after the state's primary Tuesday. Republicans chagrined by how few women their party has in Congress had pinned their hopes on Gibbs.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 22:25 IST
Ex-construction executive aims to flip New Jersey district back to Republicans
Image Credit: Freepik

A former construction company executive won the Republican nomination to take on New Jersey's freshman Democratic Representative Andy Kim, in one of a series of races in the state where the party hopes to reverse its losses of 2018.

David Richter declared victory on Wednesday after his opponent conceded. In a statement, he said Kim, who narrowly flipped the 3rd congressional district Democratic, was "a terrible fit for our district, one that voted for President Trump in 2016 and is going to do so again in 2020." Richter's opponent for the Republican nomination, former county official Kate Gibbs, conceded overnight after the state's primary Tuesday.

Republicans chagrined by how few women their party has in Congress had pinned their hopes on Gibbs. She said she hoped her campaign would "encourage other women to challenge the good ol' boys club, run for office, and make sure their voices are heard." Richter had originally planned to run against Representative Jeff Van Drew in New Jersey's 2nd district when Van Drew was still a Democrat.

But after Van Drew opposed President Donald Trump's impeachment and became a Republican last year, Richter set his sights on the 3rd district. With 53% of precincts reporting, Richter led Gibbs by a wide margin, 67.4% to 32.6%, the New York Times said.

Van Drew won his own primary on Tuesday in the 2nd district and will run in November against Democrat Amy Kennedy, a former schoolteacher who married into the famous U.S. political family. In New Jersey's 5th district, Arati Kreibich, a Democratic progressive challenging moderate Representative Josh Gottheimer, conceded on Wednesday and pledged support for her former opponent. Kreibich is a neuroscientist who was backed by Bernie Sanders.

The New Jersey primary election had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. With 15% of precincts reporting, the results showed Gottheimer leading Kreibich by about 69% to 31%, the Times said. Complete results in the congressional primaries may not be known until later this month. As with other states that have encouraged voters to mail ballots instead of voting in person because of the pandemic, delays are likely while officials receive, open, and tabulate the votes.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI case: CAG moves SC, seeks modification of July 2016 directive

The Comptroller and Auditor General CAG has moved the Supreme Court seeking modification of its 2016 order and to enable it to annually or biennially undertake financial, compliance and performance audit of the BCCI and state cricket associ...

Germany's Merkel: Pandemic highlights limits of populism

The coronavirus pandemic is showing the limits of fact-denying populism, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday, as she urged European Union countries to quickly agree on a major economic recovery package and deprive nationalists of...

IIT-KGP extending additional Rs 3,000 to emergency workers on campus

IIT Kharagpur on Wednesday said it is providing an additional amount of Rs 3,000 each to emergency workers on the campus every alternate month. The institute has also made arrangements for their lodging, food and other essential items, an I...

CPI(M) launch 'Long live Jyoti Basu' campaign on his birth anniversary

The West Bengal CPIM on the birth anniversary of former state Chief Minister Jyoti Basu on Wednesday launched a twitter campaign asking the people to strengthen the democratic and federal structure of India and work for its economic progres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020