Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden groups seek to unify Democratic Party with policy proposals

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2020 03:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 03:02 IST
Biden groups seek to unify Democratic Party with policy proposals
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Groups assembled by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former rival for the nomination Bernie Sanders proposed policies on Wednesday aimed at uniting the party, including putting the United States on a path to cut carbon emissions to zero by 2050. Biden and Sanders, a liberal who was his last major primary opponent, formed the six groups in May to resolve friction between the party's progressives and centrists as they head into the Nov. 3 election against Republican President Donald Trump.

The group on climate brought together Democratic U.S. Representative and Sanders ally Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as well as former Secretary of State John Kerry, who had supported Biden. The recommendations will inform the Democratic Party platform, a statement of goals the party will run on once they have been adopted at its August convention. The documents propose several new policies that build on Biden's ideas. But they sidestep hot-button proposals on climate, criminal justice, the economy, education, healthcare and immigration that divided Democrats during their yearlong presidential primary season, leaving less room for Republicans to paint their opposition as extreme.

The proposals, for instance, make no mention of defunding the police, expanding government-run Medicare to all citizens, "Green New Deal" climate bills, legalizing marijuana or imposing bans on fracking long wanted by progressives that could kill jobs in important election battleground states. "Obviously we're not walking out with Bernie's Green New Deal in hand, but we're a lot closer to an ambitious, far-reaching, justice-focused policy platform and vision than we were six weeks ago," said Varshini Prakash, a climate change task force member and the co-founder of the Sunrise Movement.

The net-zero climate target by 2050 is already a part of Biden's platform, and he was often criticized for not embracing a more aggressive target. The latest recommendations do go further than Biden in some matters. The panel proposed setting targets to zero out carbon emissions in the power sector by 2035 and in the agriculture sector by 2030, as well as mandate that all new buildings leave a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030 - proposals initially embraced by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Washington Governor Jay Inslee, two other former presidential rivals.

In a statement, Sanders reaffirmed his commitment to helping Biden win in November and move the country "toward economic, racial, social and environmental justice." "Though the end result is not what I or my supporters would have written alone, the task forces have created a good policy blueprint that will move this country in a much-needed progressive direction and substantially improve the lives of working families throughout our country," Sanders said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to America's schools: Reopen or may lose federal funds

Determined to reopen Americas schools despite coronavirus worries, President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to hold back federal money if school districts dont bring their students back in the fall. He complained that his own public h...

Argentina posts record 3,604 daily COVID-19 cases

Argentina posted a daily record of 3,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the South American country grapples with rising infections that are threatening its early success in stalling the spread of the virus. The sharp rise, the first time da...

Russia fails at U.N. in bid to cut Turkey border aid access to Syria

A Russian bid to halve access for humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria from Turkey to just one border crossing failed at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, garnering just four votes in favor from the 15-member body. Russia an...

Foreign ministers of Five Eyes group nations discuss HK situation on Wednesday call-official

Foreign ministers from the Five Eyes intelligence sharing group discussed the situation in Hong Kong during a conference call on Wednesday, a Canadian government official told Reuters.The official did not give any more details. The Five Eye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020