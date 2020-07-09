Is this the India of our dreams: Rahul on sexual exploitation of girls in UP's Chitrakoot
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government on Thursday over a media report on sexual exploitation of minor girls in the mines of Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, asking "is this the India of our dreams"? Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also highlighted the media report on Wednesday and urged the government and the commission concerned to take immediate action on it.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 09:49 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government on Thursday over a media report on sexual exploitation of minor girls in the mines of Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, asking "is this the India of our dreams"? Along with a tweet, Gandhi tagged the media report that claimed that during the coronavirus crisis, a case of sexual exploitation of minor girls in the Chitrakoot mines has come to light. "Starving family in an unplanned lockdown...These girls have paid a terrible price to live," the former Congress chief said in the tweet.
"Is this the India of our dreams?" he asked. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also highlighted the media report on Wednesday and urged the government and the commission concerned to take immediate action on it.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- India
- Chitrakoot
- Uttar Pradesh
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
ALSO READ
US Congressman holds talks with Indian envoy, condoles deaths of 20 Indian troops in Ladakh face-off
FACTBOX-Details of U.S. Congress races in Tuesday's primary elections
Singapore: Indian national who recovered from coronavirus dies of heart attack
World's first yoga university outside India 'Vivekananda Yoga University' launched in US
Sellers to mention country of origin for 'Make in India' public procurement policy: GeM CEO