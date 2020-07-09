Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scindia should seriously consider if he is reason behind 'delay' in portfolio allocation: Ganesh Singh

A senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader on Thursday asked Jyotiraditya Scindia to consider if he is the reason behind "delay" in the allocation of portfolios among ministers in the state government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and said it is not sending out a good message.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-07-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 17:29 IST
Scindia should seriously consider if he is reason behind 'delay' in portfolio allocation: Ganesh Singh

A senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader on Thursday asked Jyotiraditya Scindia to consider if he is the reason behind "delay" in the allocation of portfolios among ministers in the state government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and said it is not sending out a good message. Singh, a fourth term Lok Sabha MP from Satna in the state, said the delay is "unnecessary" and has not sent out a good message to public. "Scindia has a tall stature in the state's politics, and senior leaders of the party hold him in high regard. He should seriously consider it if he is the reason behind the delay in allocation of portfolios. People want to see a good government at work under Chouhan," Singh said in a statement. He said the allocation of portfolios is a chief minister's privilege, and nobody should interfere with this. Chouhan has put Madhya Pradesh on path to development in his three successive tenures, he said, adding that the chief minister should be trusted in this matter. The second expansion of the state cabinet had taken place on July 2, nearly three months after the first 'mini' expansion in April. Even six days after 28 ministers took oath, Chouhan is unable to allocate portfolios to them.

He had recently visited New Delhi to meet top BJP brass apparently to discuss the issue. The delay, sources said, has been caused due to lack of agreement over which minister should get which portfolio. The BJP came to power in the state after the Congress government was toppled due to defection of 22 of its MLAs, who owe allegiance to Scindia, to the saffron camp. They resigned from the state assembly, bringing the Kamal Nath government to a minority and paving the way for the BJP to return to power. As many as 12 former Congress MLAs have been made ministers in the BJP government.

Scindia has been elected as a Rajya Sabha member from the BJP. Assembly bypolls will soon be held in the state in the seats which fell vacant following the resignation of these MLAs..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Finalising venue for shooting camp will depend on COVID-19 situation

The National Rifle Association of India is encouraged by Sports Authority of Indias decision to open the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range but the federation will take into consideration the COVID-19 situation while finalising the venue for org...

COVID-19 situation in Delhi shows 'remarkable' improvement: MHA

With a recovery rate of over 72 per cent and doubling rate of nearly 30 days, the COVID-19 situation in the national capital has shown remarkable improvement in recent days because of joint efforts, the Union Home Ministry said Thursday. Ad...

Two Cong workers held for staging protest near CM's residence

Hyderabad, Jul 9 PTI Two Congress workers were arrested for staging a protest by holding a placard reading Where is KCR near the Pragathi Bhavan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos official residence complex-cum-camp office, here...

Lebanon not planning to negotiate with Iran on fuel imports -minister

Lebanon currently has no plan to negotiate with Iran for the import of fuel, energy minister Raymond Ghajar said on Thursday, after the leader of the Tehran-backed Hezbollah group said it was talking to the Lebanese government about the ide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020