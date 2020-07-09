Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malawi's new female cabinet ministers vow to push for jobs for women

But they criticised removing gender as a portfolio from the ministry for children and community development and the fact most women were appointed deputies rather than as ministers. "I don't think we've had a cabinet where 30% was reached so that's the reason why we're applauding the new government," Maggie Kathewera Banda, executive director for the Women Legal Resource Centre told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:40 IST
Malawi's new female cabinet ministers vow to push for jobs for women

By Charles Pensulo BLANTYRE, Malawi, July 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - M alawi's newly-elected President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed women to a record 12 of 31 cabinet positions, with the new female leaders vowing to use their roles to help other women.

Women now hold 39% of the ministerial and deputy minister roles in the cabinet appointed by Chakwera, 65, who unseated Peter Mutharika in a re-run presidential election last month, which compared to about 20% in the previous government. Vera Kamtukule, chief executive for the Malawi Scotland Partnership who was appointed deputy labour minister, said she would not disappoint women in the southeast African nation.

"There is a lot that happens to women in their workplaces because of their gender," Kamtukule told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "As a woman, I also have a female domestic worker myself and I treat her well since charity begins at home."

Malawi is ranked 116 out of 153 nations in the World Economic Forum's 2020 Global Gender Gap index. Since the last general election in 2019, women have held 22.9% of seats in parliament, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, although Malawi has a target of between 30 and 50% women's representation like many Commonwealth countries.

Chakwera, head of the Malawi Congress Party, told a news conference that the appointment of more women into ministerial positions will ensure "enough representation of women in our administration". The move came amid a rise in feminist activism in Malawi and protests this year against sexual violence after a series of alleged police assaults on women.

Four women are now ministers, up from two, including for community development and social welfare, education, and health. Minister for Forestry and Natural Resources, Nancy Tembo, said her appointment was important as women in Malawi have such a critical relationship with the natural environment.

"If you look at the life of a woman it is synonymous with the environment," Tembo told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "It is a woman who fetches firewood, draws water and provides shade for the family. I will therefore ensure that there is sustainability for natural resources."

Women's rights campaigners welcomed more women in cabinet, which is the highest since Malawi's first female head of state, Joyce Banda, appointed eight women in her cabinet in 2012. But they criticised removing gender as a portfolio from the ministry for children and community development and the fact most women were appointed deputies rather than as ministers.

"I don't think we've had a cabinet where 30% was reached so that's the reason why we're applauding the new government," Maggie Kathewera Banda, executive director for the Women Legal Resource Centre told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "But we no longer have a line ministry to look into gender equality ... we wonder why the new government has decided to strip it off."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Seoul mayor found dead after leaving message 'like a will'

Longtime Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead, police said on Friday, after his daughter reported him missing saying he had left a message like a will. After a search involving hundreds of police, the mayors body was found at Mt Bu...

55-hr COVID lockdown in UP again from Friday night: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a lockdown in the state from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, permitting movements only for providing medical and essential services in the stateThe curbs have been imposed in the state to check ...

Goyal holds meeting with Sovereign Funds, Institutional Investors

New Delhi,&#160;Jul 9 PTI&#160;Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday held a&#160;meeting with sovereign funds and institutional investors on ways to promote investments in the country. In the meeting,&#160;the minister spo...

Telangana Cong leader alleges demolition of places of worship in Secretariat complex

Senior Telangana Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Thursday alleged some places of worship have been brought down during the ongoing demolition of the Secretariat complex here to pave the way for a new building. Shabbir, a Member of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020