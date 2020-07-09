Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan replaces slew of top ministers to speed political reforms

Sudan's prime minister replaced the finance, foreign, energy and health ministers on Thursday as part of a reshuffle aimed at accelerating the country's political transition following calls from pro-democracy groups for faster change.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 09-07-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 23:24 IST
Sudan replaces slew of top ministers to speed political reforms
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Sudan's prime minister replaced the finance, foreign, energy and health ministers on Thursday as part of a reshuffle aimed at accelerating the country's political transition following calls from pro-democracy groups for faster change. The reshuffle, which saw seven ministers replaced in all, could pave the way for the signing of a delayed peace deal with some of Sudan's rebel groups, in which the groups expect to get seats in transitional bodies including the cabinet and a legislative council that is yet to be formed.

Premier Abdalla Hamdok leads a government of technocrats under an awkward, 39-month power-sharing agreement between the military and civilian groups, following the removal of long-time President Omar al-Bashir last year. Authorities had said a reshuffle was coming, but few had expected the exit of Ibrahim al-Badawi, who as finance minister led efforts to steady Sudan's crisis-stricken economy, launching subsidy reforms and liaising with foreign donors.

Badawi stepped down of his own accord, official sources said. They added that the appointment of senior finance ministry official Heba Ali as Badawi's caretaker replacement was intended to signal continuity. In a tweet, Badawi gave no reason for his resignation but expressed happiness that Ali would take over his duties.

The reshuffle comes nine days after street protests demanding faster and more comprehensive reforms. This week, Hamdok fired Sudan's police chief and his deputy, who were seen by pro-democracy groups as close to Bashir's regime. Hamdok said the reshuffle was intended to "advance the performance and execution of the transitional period's missions and respond to accelerated economic and social changes".

Among those replaced were Asmaa Abdallah, Sudan's first female foreign minister, and the minister of energy and mines, Adel Ali Ibrahim. While the government said six of the seven replaced ministers had resigned, Ali Akram Altom, who as health minister was tasked with steering Sudan through the new coronavirus outbreak, was dismissed from his post.

Caretaker replacements were appointed to all seven ministries.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken into custody

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trumps former personal attorney, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to a lawyer for Cohen.Cohen, 53, was released from a federal prison in May due to concerns over possible exposure to the nov...

Italy bans entry from 13 countries due to coronavirus fears

Italy on Thursday banned entry to people coming from 13 countries that it said presented an excessive rate of COVID-19 infections. The list compiled by the health ministry comprises Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovi...

Mamata invited to speak at Oxford Union debate next year

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has received an invitation to speak at The Oxford Union Debate next year, party sources said. This is the second time that the Oxford Union, considered the most prest...

Soccer-Champions League, Europa last-16 second legs to be played at home venues

The four Champions League round of 16 second-leg ties postponed because of COVID-19 in March will be played next month in the stadiums of the home teams providing travelling is possible without restrictions, UEFA said on Thursday.European s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020