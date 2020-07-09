Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland's Donohoe named head of eurozone finance group

The announcement came in a tweet from incumbent Eurogroup President Mario Centeno, which said: “Congratulations to the new Eurogroup President” and contained a photo of Donohoe. As president of the Eurogroup for the next two and a half years, Donohoe, who is currently Ireland's finance minister, faces a mammoth task chaperoning the eurozone through what is predicted to be Europe's deepest recession in almost a century, as the coronavirus ravages economies around the world.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 10-07-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 23:34 IST
Ireland's Donohoe named head of eurozone finance group
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ireland's Paschal Donohoe was elected Thursday to head the finance group of the powerful bloc of 19 nations using Europe's single currency, beating out challengers from Luxembourg and Spain. The announcement came in a tweet from incumbent Eurogroup President Mario Centeno, which said: "Congratulations to the new Eurogroup President" and contained a photo of Donohoe.

As president of the Eurogroup for the next two and a half years, Donohoe, who is currently Ireland's finance minister, faces a mammoth task chaperoning the eurozone through what is predicted to be Europe's deepest recession in almost a century, as the coronavirus ravages economies around the world. Eurogroup's main task is to ensure the close coordination of economic policies among the 19 member countries. While an unofficial body in EU terms, it remains extremely powerful and its image was badly tainted in Greece for its handling of the country's debt crisis.

Centeno, from Portugal, announced last month that he was stepping down after completing his term. Donohoe will start work in his new post on Monday. The other candidates were Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna and Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calviño. None secured the minimum 10 votes required to win outright and a runoff round was needed, with Gramegna dropping out. The voting tallies were not made public.

Donohoe tweeted: "I am deeply honored to be elected as the new President of the #Eurogroup. I look forward to working with all of my Eurogroup colleagues in the years ahead to ensure a fair and inclusive recovery for all as we meet the challenges ahead with determination.".

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken into custody

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trumps former personal attorney, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to a lawyer for Cohen.Cohen, 53, was released from a federal prison in May due to concerns over possible exposure to the nov...

Italy bans entry from 13 countries due to coronavirus fears

Italy on Thursday banned entry to people coming from 13 countries that it said presented an excessive rate of COVID-19 infections. The list compiled by the health ministry comprises Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovi...

Mamata invited to speak at Oxford Union debate next year

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has received an invitation to speak at The Oxford Union Debate next year, party sources said. This is the second time that the Oxford Union, considered the most prest...

Soccer-Champions League, Europa last-16 second legs to be played at home venues

The four Champions League round of 16 second-leg ties postponed because of COVID-19 in March will be played next month in the stadiums of the home teams providing travelling is possible without restrictions, UEFA said on Thursday.European s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020