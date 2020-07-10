Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus leader, jabbing at private sector opponents before election, demands higher minimum wage

Lukashenko faces the strongest challenge in years to his hold on power as frustration mounts over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and grievances grow over the economy and human rights. He has accused private business owners of campaigning against him and forcing their employees to back opposition candidates.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:04 IST
Belarus leader, jabbing at private sector opponents before election, demands higher minimum wage

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, who aims to extend his 26-year rule in a presidential election next month, said on Friday that private firms should pay a higher minimum wage - an apparent strike at his opponents in the non-state sector. Lukashenko faces the strongest challenge in years to his hold on power as frustration mounts over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and grievances grow over the economy and human rights.

He has accused private business owners of campaigning against him and forcing their employees to back opposition candidates. On Friday, visiting state-run firm Atlant in the capital Minsk, he said the minimum wage in any private company should be no lower than the average wage of the 10 most successful state-owned enterprises.

"In this way, we will control the wages of those who consider themselves free from everything," the state agency Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying. According to surveys, the average salary in car giant MAZ in 2019 was about $500 per month, while small businesses in Minsk offer salaries starting from $200.

The private sector employs about a third of all employed in Belarus and their workers are less controlled by the authorities than the remaining 70 percent in the state sector. Analysts said many private firms could be closed if new rules come in force.

"If they start trying to implement this idea, then a large part of private enterprises will not be able to follow it and will have to either reduce the number of employees or simply close," said Vadim Iossub, Alpari Eurasia's senior analyst. Police have arrested hundreds of people in an effort to quell anti-government protests before the Aug. 9 election, according to the government and human rights groups. Almost all of Lukashenko's main rivals are either arrested or under investigation.

Viktor Babariko, who is widely seen as his main challenger in the election, was detained after being accused of crimes including taking $430 million out of the country in money-laundering schemes. He denies any wrongdoing. Another election candidate said she was pressing on with her campaign despite receiving a threat to have her children taken away. Svetlana Tikhanouskaya launched her campaign in place of her husband, an anti-Lukashenko blogger who was arrested in May for threatening public order.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

German abattoir in coronavirus outbreak stops sub-contracting workers

A German abattoir and meat packing group at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak said on Friday it would hire 1,000 workers and stop using sub-contractors for animal slaughtering and meat processing. The Toennies slaughterhouse and meat pac...

Hungarian paprika farmers fend off drought with new ideas and EU help

Paprika farmer Peter Szabo from Batya, a village by the Danube in central Hungary, had battled against worsening drought for years until he found a natural method to drastically reduce his crops need for irrigation.Szabo began mixing volcan...

India's economic recovery started from June: SBI chairman

The countrys economy, which witnessed a disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak, has started recovering from June, State Bank of Indias Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Friday. Speaking at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave, Kumar said...

Travelling coffee-cup memorial for Srebrenica's dead comes home

More than 8,000 traditional Bosnian coffee cups were installed as a memorial in the town of Srebrenica on Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of the massacre of Muslim men and boys by Serb forces near the end of Bosnias war. The porcelain c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020