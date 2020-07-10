Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president thanks Trump for not mentioning border wall at summit

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday expressed his gratitude to Donald Trump for avoiding in public the thorny subject of the U.S. president's promised border wall during the two leaders' summit in Washington earlier this week. Lopez Obrador also thanked his U.S. counterpart for a less "discriminatory tone" during his visit, a rare reference from the Mexican leader to Trump's past insults toward Mexico and its migrants.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-07-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 19:37 IST
Mexican president thanks Trump for not mentioning border wall at summit
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday expressed his gratitude to Donald Trump for avoiding in public the thorny subject of the U.S. president's promised border wall during the two leaders' summit in Washington earlier this week.

Lopez Obrador also thanked his U.S. counterpart for a less "discriminatory tone" during his visit, a rare reference from the Mexican leader to Trump's past insults toward Mexico and its migrants. "We thank him for not raising the subject (of the border wall) in public," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government news conference, adding that the wall was mentioned during a White House dinner "but without the purpose of imposing anything."

Dating back to his successful 2016 presidential campaign, Trump made the construction of a wall on the country's southern border a signature pledge, while also promising to force Mexico to pay for it. His administration has constructed sections of high fencing along the border.

The Washington summit between the two presidents mostly focused on economic issues, in particular the celebration of a revamped North American trade accord that took effect at the beginning of this month.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Pandemic-hit nations urged to hold nerve on climate finance for the poor

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, July 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - East African nation Rwanda was one of the first countries to submit a stronger climate action plan to the United Nations this year - and it hopes that can serve as a basis for...

France urges Netanyahu not to annex parts of West Bank

French President Emmanuel Macron is urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to annex occupied territory in the West Bank, warning that it would violate international law and threaten long-term peace efforts. The two leaders spo...

Notre Dame Cathedral to be rebuilt without modern touches

Notre Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt just the way it stood before last years devastating fire. No swimming pool or organic garden on the roof of the medieval Paris monument, or contemporary glass spire, or other modern twists. And to stay h...

COVID-19: 4 more deaths in Punjab; 217 fresh cases take tally to 7,357

Punjab reported four more deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, taking the toll to 187, while 217 fresh infections pushed the tally to 7,357. The fresh deaths were reported in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali, according to a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020