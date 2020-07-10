Left Menu
His silence is better than many answers, says Rahul Gandhi in apparent jibe at UP govt over Vijay Dubey's encounter

In an apparent jibe at the Uttar Pradesh government over the encounter of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey by special task force (STF) of the police department, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday pointed fingers at the 'silencing' of the gangster which could have led to many mysteries unfolding.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 23:50 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In an apparent jibe at the Uttar Pradesh government over the encounter of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey by special task force (STF) of the police department, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday pointed fingers at the 'silencing' of the gangster which could have led to many mysteries unfolding. "Kai jawabon se acchi hai khamoshi uski, naa jaane kitne sawaalon ki aabru rakh li (His silence is better than many answers, it has saved the respect of many questions)," a tweet by the Wayanad MP read.

Although, the Congress leader did not take any names yet the timing of the tweet, which came hours after controversy erupted over the manner in which the history-sheeter was killed by the UP STF hints at his angst over the incident. Earlier, Congress General Secretary and Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had demanded a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge in the entire Kanpur encounter case. She further slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that the latter has turned Uttar Pradesh into "Apradh Pradesh" and criminals like Vikas Dubey are being "shielded by people in power".

"BJP government has turned Uttar Pradesh into 'Apradh Pradesh' (crime state). Criminals like Vikas Dubey are prospering and being shielded by people in power. Congress demands a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge in the entire Kanpur episode," said Vadra in a video message. "How can we assure the family members of the deceased police personnel that they are being served justice," she asked while cornering the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Kanpur encounter case main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday. Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh. (ANI)

