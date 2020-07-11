Left Menu
Delhi minister Gautam holds meet over DSGPC polls in March 2021

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday held a meeting on the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Election in March next year and asked the officials to ensure there are no complaints of irregularities and fake voting during the polls, according to a statement.

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday held a meeting on the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Election in March next year and asked the officials to ensure there are no complaints of irregularities and fake voting during the polls, according to a statement. The minister said a high-level meeting will be held soon with the Chief Electoral Officer and the IT Department officials to ensure the preparedness of conducting the elections.

He said the Delhi Government is committed to conducting Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Election in a fair and free manner. Gautam, the minister of Gurdwara Elections, on Friday chaired a meeting with the Director and Election Officer of Directorate of Gurdwara Elections at his residence to take stock of the preparations.

He also said the preparation of making voter list for this election should be based on the state electoral list of the Delhi Assembly elections which took place in February this year. "You need to ensure the upcoming election of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee is conducted fairly and transparently so that no complaints of irregularities and fake voting should arise as it had in last Gurdwara Elections," he said.

In the meeting, the director of the Directorate of Gurdwara Elections informed that as per the orders of the Delhi High Court, the elections are to be conducted based on a new voter list of Sikh voters in the national capital. The work of preparation of voter list is yet to begin as the officials of departments are engaged in disaster management work due to COVID-19.

The Directorate of Gurdwara Elections has also requested to the Services Department to provide a requisite number of officials for conducting the elections. The last general election of the committee was held on February 2017 and the next one would be held in March 2021.

