Raj CM, deputy CM to record statement before police over bid to 'topple' their govt

The police's special operations group (SOG) also sent a notice to Government Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi to record his statement, they said. The move came after the SOG on Friday registered an FIR against two people for their alleged involvement in horse trading of Congress MLAs for toppling the Ashok Gehlot government.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-07-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 11:14 IST
The Rajasthan police has issued notices to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot to record their statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple their Congress government, sources said on Saturday. The police's special operations group (SOG) also sent a notice to Government Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi to record his statement, they said.

The move came after the SOG on Friday registered an FIR against two people for their alleged involvement in horse trading of Congress MLAs for toppling the Ashok Gehlot government. "Notices have been issued to chief minister, deputy chief minister and government chief whip for recording their statement in connection with the matter," an official source told PTI.

The sources said nearly a dozen MLAs and others may also be issued notices soon. The SOG registered the FIR on the basis of facts that surfaced during interception of two mobile numbers which indicated that efforts were being made to poach ruling party MLAs, a senior police official had said.   The chief minister had alleged that attempts were being made to destablise the state government ahead of Rajya Sabha elections for two seats in the state last month and the government chief whip had filed complaints with the SOG and ACB demanding inquiry an inquiry into the case.

The deputy chief minister, who is also the PCC chief, had said that no such fact had come to his notice and no MLA has complained to him in this regard..

