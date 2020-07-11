PM Modi congratulates Lee Hsien Loong for winning Singapore polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated his Singaporean counterpart and leader of the People's Action Party Lee Hsien Loong for securing a clear mandate in the general elections

Singapore Prime Minister Loong's party won 83 of the 93 contested parliamentary seats in the general election

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for success in the General Elections. Best wishes to the people of Singapore for a peaceful and prosperous future," Modi wrote on Twitter. The ruling party, in power since independence in 1965, secured 61.24 per cent of the total votes cast in Friday's election.