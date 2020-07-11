Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump working on executive order to establish merit-based immigration system: White House

The White House statement came soon after Trump, in an interview with Spanish-language Telemundo News channel, said he is working on an executive order on immigration that will include a "road to citizenship" for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme. The DACA programme provides for work permits and other protections for people brought to the US as children by undocumented parents.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 15:30 IST
Trump working on executive order to establish merit-based immigration system: White House
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump is working on an executive order to establish a merit-based immigration system in the US, the White House has said. The White House statement came soon after Trump, in an interview with Spanish-language Telemundo News channel, said he is working on an executive order on immigration that will include a "road to citizenship" for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The DACA program provides for work permits and other protections for people brought to the US as children by undocumented parents. It affects an estimated 700,000 young people, many of whom are Indian or South Asian descent. Responding to a question during the interview, Trump said his action on the DACA is going to be part of a much bigger bill on immigration. "It's going to be a very big bill, a very good bill, and a merit-based bill and it will include DACA, and I think people are going to be very happy," said the president.

"One of the aspects of the bill is going to be DACA. We're going to have a road to citizenship," Trump said. President Trump had tried to cancel the Obama-era program, but the Supreme Court last month said it could stay in place. Trump, who is seeking re-election in November, has long sought to overhaul the US immigration system to be based on merit rather than family ties. Immigration remains one of Trump's signature campaign issues.

"As the president announced today, he is working on an executive order to establish a merit-based immigration system to further protect US workers," the White House said in a statement. "Furthermore, the president has long said he is willing to work with the Congress on a negotiated legislative solution to DACA, one that could include citizenship, along with strong border security and permanent merit-based reforms. This does not include amnesty," the White House said.

"This does not include amnesty. Unfortunately, Democrats have continually refused these offers as they are opposed to anything other than totally open borders," said the White House in a statement. During the interview, Trump alleged the Opposition Democrats broke the deal with him on the DACA.

"I had a deal with the Democrats and they broke the deal. The DACA could have been taken care of two years ago, but the Democrats broke the deal. All of a sudden they just broke it for no reason. Actually, they had a court case that slightly went their way, and they said, 'Oh, let's not talk about the deal anymore,'" he said. Trump said the recent Supreme Court ruling gave the president tremendous powers when they said that he could take in, in this case, 700,000 or so people.

"Based on the powers that they (SC) gave, I'm going to be doing an immigration bill. One of the aspects of the bill that you will be very happy with, and that a lot of people will be, including me and a lot of Republicans, by the way, will be the DACA. It will give them a road to citizenship," Trump said. Meanwhile, Senator Ted Cruz warned the Trump administration not to include a "road to citizenship" for DACA recipients. "There is ZERO constitutional authority for a President to create a 'road to citizenship' by executive fiat," Cruz tweeted. "It was unconstitutional when Obama issued executive amnesty, and it would be a HUGE mistake if Trump tries to illegally expand amnesty," the Republican Senator from Texas wrote.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Railways to convert 503 coaches into isolation wards for Covid-19 patients in Delhi-NCR

In a bid to provide additional healthcare facilities to Delhi-NCR residents to combat coronavirus, Northern Railways will provide 503 isolation coaches to be used as COVID-19 wards. These isolation coaches, which will have around 8,048 beds...

King’s ‘Mr. Harrigan's Phone’ adaptation in the works at Netflix, Murphy and Blum to produce

Netflix has teamed up with producers Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum for a feature adaptation of the celebrated author Stephen Kings short story Mr. Harrigans Phone. The short story is part of Kings recent collection of novellas If It Bleeds.Acc...

SpiceJet to operate flights to Ras Al Khaimah in UAE from four Indian cities between July 12-26

SpiceJet said on Saturday it will operate flights from four Indian cities to Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE between July 12 and July 26 for eligible ICA-approved UAE residents. The ICA stands for the UAEs Federal Authority for Identity and Citiz...

Delhi govt decides to cancel upcoming semester, final exams of univs under it due to COVID-19

Delhi government has decided to cancel all forthcoming semester and final exams of universities under it due to the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday. Sisodia said these state universities have been a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020