Mumbai, July 11 (PTI) Top stories from the western

. BOM12 MH-DUBEY-LD AIDES ARREST Vikas Dubey's absconding aide arrested near Mumbai (Eds: adding details) Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police arrested two men including an absconding aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey in neighbouring Thane on Saturday, an official said.

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI)
Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM12 MH-DUBEY-LD AIDES ARREST Vikas Dubey's absconding aide arrested near Mumbai (Eds: adding details) Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police arrested two men including an absconding aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey in neighbouring Thane on Saturday, an official said. .

BOM8 MH-PAWAR-LD SAAMANA Don't take voters for granted; even Indira,Atal had lost:Pawar Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) Taking aim at the BJP, NCP president Sharad Pawar has said that politicians should not take voters for granted as even powerful leaders like Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had been defeated in polls. . BOM6 MH-VIRUS-DHARAVI-BMC Proactive screening helped curb Dharavi's COVID-19 spread: BMC Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) With the WHO lauding the efforts taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi, one of the world's largest slums, the civic body said proactive screening with the assistance of private doctors and community support helped it in the fight against the disease. .

BOM11 MP-PORTFOLIOS-CHOUHAN MP CM to allocate portfolios to new inductees on Sunday Bhopal, Jul 11 (PTI) Nine days after they were inducted into the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, 28 ministers will finally get portfolios on July 12.. .

Oli says intra-party disputes can be resolved through dialogue as NCP again postpones its meeting

Under mounting pressure to resign, Nepals beleaguered Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has downplayed the intra-party rift and said such disputes are regular phenomena that can be resolved through dialogue, as a crucial meeting of the ruling p...

Meghalaya makes 14-day quarantine mandatory for BSF personnel entering state as cases spike

The Meghalaya government has asked the BSF to ensure their personnel coming to the state from other parts of the country undergo 14-day institutional quarantine mandatorily before they could resume duty. A number of COVID-19 cases have been...

5 killed in hostage situation at church in South Africa

Police in South Africa says five people are dead and more than 40 have been arrested after an early-morning hostage situation at a church near Johannesburg. A statement says police and military who responded to reports of a shooting at the ...

Tennis Integrity Unit eyes suspicious exhibition matches

The Tennis Integrity Unit has raised concerns over 24 suspicious matches at exhibitions organized while the mens and womens tours are shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. The TIU, which investigates match-fixing cases in the sport, said...
