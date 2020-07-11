Mumbai, July 11 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM12 MH-DUBEY-LD AIDES ARREST Vikas Dubey's absconding aide arrested near Mumbai (Eds: adding details) Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police arrested two men including an absconding aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey in neighbouring Thane on Saturday, an official said. .

BOM8 MH-PAWAR-LD SAAMANA Don't take voters for granted; even Indira,Atal had lost:Pawar Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) Taking aim at the BJP, NCP president Sharad Pawar has said that politicians should not take voters for granted as even powerful leaders like Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had been defeated in polls. . BOM6 MH-VIRUS-DHARAVI-BMC Proactive screening helped curb Dharavi's COVID-19 spread: BMC Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) With the WHO lauding the efforts taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi, one of the world's largest slums, the civic body said proactive screening with the assistance of private doctors and community support helped it in the fight against the disease. .

BOM11 MP-PORTFOLIOS-CHOUHAN MP CM to allocate portfolios to new inductees on Sunday Bhopal, Jul 11 (PTI) Nine days after they were inducted into the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, 28 ministers will finally get portfolios on July 12.. .