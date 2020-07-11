Traders, BJP oppose re-imposition of lockdown in Pune
PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-07-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 19:33 IST
Traders and opposition BJP on Saturday expressed displeasure over the Maharashtra government's move to reimpose lockdown in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. Traders association said the decision would lead to unrest among businessmen in the city.
A 10-day lockdown will be implemented in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and rural areas adjoining the Pune municipal limits from July 13 amid the rising cases of coronavirus infection. This decision was taken in a review meeting held on Friday with guardian minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.
BJP MLA Sidharth Shirole said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had not even paid a single visit to Pune amid the COVID-19 crisis. "I fail to understand how the state government and local administration plans to revamp and rebuild Pune's medical infrastructure during the upcoming 10-day lockdown when they had failed to do so far," he said.
