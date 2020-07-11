Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puducherry Congress MLA Dhanavelu disqualified due to anti-party activities

Suspended Congress MLA Dhanavelu was on Saturday disqualified from his membership of the assembly by the Speaker VP Sivakolundhu.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 11-07-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 20:10 IST
Puducherry Congress MLA Dhanavelu disqualified due to anti-party activities
Puducherry Assembly Speaker VP Sivakolundhu. Image Credit: ANI

Suspended Congress MLA Dhanavelu was on Saturday disqualified from his membership of the assembly by the Speaker VP Sivakolundhu. "The plea against suspended Congress MLA Dhanavelu was pending for some time. I sought a response from him for his anti-party activities but didn't get a proper one, so I had to disqualify him," the Puducherry Speaker said.

Bagur assembly constituency has been declared vacant. Dhanavelu had levelled corruption charges against chief minister V Narayansamy, his son and health minister malladi Krishna Rao.

Dhanavelu was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress party on charges of attempting to topple the Congress government. Now, the strength of the Congress in the Assembly has gone down to 14. However, there is no threat to the government as it is supported by the DMK which has three members and a lone independent member, taking its total strength to 18. The Opposition AINRC has seven, AIADMK has four and BJP has three nominated members. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt turned adversity arising out of coronavirus pandemic into opportunity: CM

The Uttar Pradesh government has turned the adversity arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic into opportunity through planning and strategy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on SaturdayThere was not a single Personal Protective Equipme...

Hardik Patel appointed working president of Gujarat Congress

Patidar leader Hardik Patel was appointed the new working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday. Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Hardik Patel as the working president of Gujarat P...

Bulgarian police arrest 18 people during anti-graft protests

Bulgarian police arrested 18 people late on Friday after scuffles during anti-corruption protests near a demonstration by government supporters in the centre of the capital Sofia. Several thousand people took to the streets accusing the cou...

U.S. warns citizens of heightened detention risks in China

The U.S. State Department warned American citizens on Saturday to exercise increased caution in China due to heightened risk of arbitrary law enforcement including detention and a ban from exiting the country.U.S. citizens may be detained w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020