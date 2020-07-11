Puducherry Congress MLA Dhanavelu disqualified due to anti-party activities
Suspended Congress MLA Dhanavelu was on Saturday disqualified from his membership of the assembly by the Speaker VP Sivakolundhu.ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 11-07-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 20:10 IST
Suspended Congress MLA Dhanavelu was on Saturday disqualified from his membership of the assembly by the Speaker VP Sivakolundhu. "The plea against suspended Congress MLA Dhanavelu was pending for some time. I sought a response from him for his anti-party activities but didn't get a proper one, so I had to disqualify him," the Puducherry Speaker said.
Bagur assembly constituency has been declared vacant. Dhanavelu had levelled corruption charges against chief minister V Narayansamy, his son and health minister malladi Krishna Rao.
Dhanavelu was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress party on charges of attempting to topple the Congress government. Now, the strength of the Congress in the Assembly has gone down to 14. However, there is no threat to the government as it is supported by the DMK which has three members and a lone independent member, taking its total strength to 18. The Opposition AINRC has seven, AIADMK has four and BJP has three nominated members. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Puducherry
- DMK
- AIADMK
- BJP
ALSO READ
Delhi Congress chief, colleagues detained near India Gate
UP Congress holds 'mazdoor panchayat' in Lucknow, questions state govt on employment issues
Modi govt lowered morale of armed forces by denying Chinese incursions in Ladakh: Congress
Rajasthan Congress pays tributes to Ladakh martyrs
Congress organises nationwide 'Shaheed ko Salam Diwas' to honour soldiers