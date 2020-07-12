Left Menu
Nadda slams Kerala govt for inadequate COVID-19 quarantine facilities

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda on Sunday slammed the Kerala government for allegedly lying about the quarantine facilities in the state for the coronavirus victims and claimed "people suffered due to that".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 13:55 IST
BJP President JP Nadda during the inauguration of newly constructed BJP District Committee office 'Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Mandiram' in Kasaragod, Kerala. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda on Sunday slammed the Kerala government for allegedly lying about the quarantine facilities in the state for the coronavirus victims and claimed "people suffered due to that". He also alleged that medical data of the state is being compromised.

"The Pinarayi government said that they have enough quarantine facilities, but it did not. People suffered due to that," Nadda said after inaugurating the newly constructed BJP District Committee office 'Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Mandiram' in Kasaragod, Kerala. "Migrant workers in Wayanad had to stage a protest against the state government. Political patronage to private companies is being given in Kerala and medical data is being compromised in the process," he added.

The BJP President further alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government is corrupt and practices "nepotism" in political appointments. "The Kerala government believes in violence and is corrupt. CPM-sponsored violence has been prevalent for over two decades now. More than 270 workers have been lost due to such violence and hundreds have been injured," he added.

"Misappropriation of funds, atrocities on women, nepotism in political appointments, political patronage and several other things are prevalent under this Pinarayi government," he said. "The CAG audit has pointed out several things that need to be investigated. The UDF and LDF are two sides of the same coin. The people of Kerala should bless the BJP for fighting such parties and come out with the truth," he added.

"We are not in power in Kerala, but our intention has been to work together for the state's development," he said. "As many as 17 cities of Kerala have been linked with Amrit Dhara scheme and Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for developing river transport in the 8 rivers. 17 food parks have also been developed. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we've tried to bring development to Kerala," Nadda added. (ANI)

