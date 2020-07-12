Left Menu
Development News Edition

New team of BJP office-bearers likely to be announced soon

Several new faces are likely to enter the BJP parliamentary board, the highest body of the party, as its president J P Nadda appears set to announce a fresh team of office-bearers soon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 15:22 IST
New team of BJP office-bearers likely to be announced soon

Several new faces are likely to enter the BJP parliamentary board, the highest body of the party, as its president J P Nadda appears set to announce a fresh team of office-bearers soon. Nadda had taken over as party president in January and, sources said, the COVID-19 outbreak has delayed the announcement of the new team of office-bearers.

A senior party leader said the fresh appointments, a customary practice under a new president, will be a mix of continuity and new faces. Deaths of senior BJP leaders Ananth Kumar, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley and election of another party veteran M Venkaiah Naidu as the country's vice president have caused vacancies in the parliamentary board, and they will be filled soon, sources said.

Swaraj was the only woman member of the board, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is seen by many as a probable replacement to her in the body. BJP leaders, however, have given no indication about the new faces likely to be inducted in the board and at other levels of the organisational machinery of the party.

There has been a speculation about a reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers and that some office-bearers may join the government and a few ministers may be moved to the party organisation. The exercise to give the organisation a more youthful look, which had started under Nadda's predecessor Amit Shah, also appears to be over with a top leader asserting that almost all district presidents in the party are under 50 years of age.  In most cases, BJP state presidents are much younger than what they used to be, he added.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool's Bradley-Auckland puts career on hold to run care home

Liverpool captain Sophie Bradley-Auckland will not be returning to the squad for the time being as she helps her family run their care home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the club said on Sunday. Defender Bradley-Auckland, named the clubs play...

500,000 Hong Kongers cast 'protest' vote against new security laws

Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong citizens queued to cast ballots over the weekend in what the Chinese-ruled citys opposition camp says is a symbolic protest vote against tough national security laws directly imposed by Beijing.The unoffic...

Russia's Nornickel reports another fuel leak in Arctic

Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel said on Sunday that around 45 tonnes of aviation fuel had leaked from its pipeline in the Arctic.Arctic environment security has been in the spotlight at Nornickels assets since another leak of 21,000 ton...

China raises flood alert to second highest level

China raised its flood response alert on Sunday to the second highest level as heavy rain battered regions along the Yangtze River, with the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Jiangxi among the worst hit, state media reported.Flooding in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020