Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lanka polls: Election rallies of president, PM cancelled temporarily after spike in COVID-19 cases

All election rallies of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have been cancelled temporarily, the SLPP announced on Sunday, following a spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 12-07-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 15:58 IST
Lanka polls: Election rallies of president, PM cancelled temporarily after spike in COVID-19 cases
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@GotabayaR)

All election rallies of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have been cancelled temporarily, the SLPP announced on Sunday, following a spike in coronavirus cases in the country. The parliamentary elections in the island nation are scheduled for August 5. The country has so far reported 2,511 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths. All election rallies of President Gotabaya and Prime Minister Mahinda scheduled for July 12, 13 and 14 have been cancelled, the Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) said in a press release. The announcement came as the country recorded a jump in COVID-19 cases since the middle of this week. Sri Lanka on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike of 300 coronavirus cases in a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts in the north central region. Fifty-seven more cases were reported on Saturday. Sri Lanka's top election official had also expressed concern over the delay in enforcing the COVID-19 health guidelines for the August 5 parliamentary elections, warning that candidates and supporters were defying measures to contain the spread of the disease which could endanger public safety.

Mahinda Deshapriya, Chairman of the National Election Commission, said the health guidelines for conducting the elections were announced on June 2 but they have not been legalised through a gazette notification. The health guidelines require wearing face masks, frequent hand washing and maintaining one-metre distance. The number of people at poll campaign gatherings has also been reduced to a bare minimum.

President Gotabaya on March 2 dissolved the Parliament, six months ahead of schedule, and called for snap polls on April 25. However, the election commission in mid-April postponed the elections by nearly two months to June 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak in the island nation. The commission last month informed the apex court that the polls cannot be held on June 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic and the new date was decided following a unanimous decision reached between the members of the commission. There are over 16 million eligible voters in the country. The August 5 poll will elect a 225-member Parliament for a five-year term.

Meanwhile the ministry of education said schools would be closed again if adequate COVID-19 preventive measures are not taken by the respective school authorities. Schools were reopened last week in the country. The Sri Lanka Medical Association has also expressed concern over the "blatant lack" of measures required to control the spread of the deadly virus..

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Ashram Chowk

Delhi Police has issued an advisory saying traffic will be diverted at Ashram Chowk in view of construction of an underpass to Mathura Road, officials said on Sunday. The diversion will remain in force from 7 am to 10 pm till the completion...

Cong's 'arrogance' shows something is fishy: Naqvi

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi alleged on Sunday that the Congress party is in chaos due to its garbage of corruption and its leaderships arrogance shows something is fishy. The garbage of corruption under the dynastys carpet is crystal...

Soccer-Liverpool's Bradley-Auckland puts career on hold to run care home

Liverpool captain Sophie Bradley-Auckland will not be returning to the squad for the time being as she helps her family run their care home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the club said on Sunday. Defender Bradley-Auckland, named the clubs play...

500,000 Hong Kongers cast 'protest' vote against new security laws

Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong citizens queued to cast ballots over the weekend in what the Chinese-ruled citys opposition camp says is a symbolic protest vote against tough national security laws directly imposed by Beijing.The unoffic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020