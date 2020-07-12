Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Cong crisis: Gehlot summons meeting of party MLAs

Sources close to Pilot said the letter from the special operations group (SOG) had upset the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress chief, who apparently saw this as an insult. But, in a tweet Sunday, Gehlot stressed that the notices had gone to several people.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-07-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 16:53 IST
Rajasthan Cong crisis: Gehlot summons meeting of party MLAs
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has summoned Sunday night a meeting of all party MLAs, an apparent show of strength amid speculation over his rift with deputy Sachin Pilot. Several ministers and MLAs visited Gehlot's home here during the day while reports said Pilot, who is also the state Congress president, and some MLAs close to him are now in Delhi.

The meeting at CM's official residence here is scheduled to take place at 9 pm, Congress sources said. Independent MLAs supporting the Gehlot government have also been invited, they said. The posturing comes amid allegations by Gehlot that the BJP is trying to lure Congress MLAs to topple the state government.

The BJP has dismissed the claim, saying the developments reflect a power struggle between Gehlot and Pilot, simmering since the Congress leadership in Delhi picked the more senior leader for the CM's post. Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted concern. "Worried for our party. Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables?" he asked.

The crisis surfaced on Friday when the Rajasthan Police issued notices to Gehlot, Pilot and the government chief whip, seeking time from them to record their statements over an alleged bid to destabilise the state's Congress government. Sources close to Pilot said the letter from the special operations group (SOG) had upset the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress chief, who apparently saw this as an insult.

But, in a tweet Sunday, Gehlot stressed that the notices had gone to several people. He did not name Pilot, but said that a section of the media had interpreted the notices wrongly. "The notices have been issued to the chief minister, the deputy chief minister, the government chief whip and some other MLAs. It is a part of the process," SOG Additional Director General Ashok Rathore told PTI on Sunday.

He said as the investigation proceeds, others could also be issued notices. Independent MLA Babulal Nagar said he is among the legislators issued with the notice.

"The SOG has issued notice to me and has sought time. There are other MLAs who have received such notices," Nagar told reporters outside the CM's residence, where he had gone to meet him. "We have faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and we have expressed this to him," he added.

State Sports Minister Ashok Chandna urged party MLAs to take a lesson from the recent developments in Madhya Pradesh, where Jyotiraditiya Scindia switched sides. "Any person who crosses the party line will not be respected anywhere in the world. This is not the time to lose the respect earned over generations," Chandna said, without naming anyone.

Deputy Chief Whip Mahendra Chaudhary repeated the allegation levelled by Gehlot against the BJP. "The BJP had conspired to topple the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot but the conspiracy has been exposed. The government will complete its five-year term," he said.

Revenue Minister Harish Choudhary, Labour Minister Tikaram Jully, Health Minister Raghu Sharma also met Gehlot at his home. Apart from the SOG action, the state's Anti Corruption Bureau has also begun a probe into the alleged bid to topple the government.

The Congress government has distanced itself from the three independent MLAs -- Khushveer Singh, Omprakash Hudla and Suresh Tak -- who were named in the preliminary enquiry (PE). Earlier, the government had the support of all 13 independent MLAs, who also voted for the Congress candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections last month.

At a press conference Saturday, Gehlot had blamed the BJP of trying to bring down his government and cited the FIR registered by the SOG. The FIR is based on an alleged tapped phone conversation between two men, said to be BJP members. The Congress has 107 members in the state 200-MLA state assembly.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh to UP govt: Instead of weekend curbs, opt for four-day workweek

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday suggested the Uttar Pradesh government to implement a four-day working week to contain coronavirus instead of imposing a stricter lockdown on weekends. The SP chief, however, said emergency s...

Rajasthan: Nagaur MP get death threat

Rajasthans Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has allegedly received a death threat, the video of which has gone viral on social media. A man, who identified himself as Lala Gurjar, threatened the MP for speaking against criminals like Jagan Gurjar ...

US remains India's top trading partner in 2019-20

The US remained Indias top trading partner for the second consecutive fiscal in 2019-20, which shows increasing economic ties between the two countries. According to the data of the commerce ministry, in 2019-20, the bilateral trade between...

Gaana hopes to net almost 100 mn customers, mostly TikTok users

The countrys largest music-streaming platform Gaana, backed by the Times Group and Chinese investment giant Tencent Holdings, expects to add nearly 100 million users over the next 12 months to its already 150 million-plus strong users, most...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020