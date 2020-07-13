Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland's incumbent president Duda marginally ahead in election - exit poll

Incumbent Andrzej Duda was marginally ahead in Poland's presidential election on Sunday, an exit poll found, in a result seen as likely to have profound implications for its relations with the rest of the European Union.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 13-07-2020 02:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 00:47 IST
Poland's incumbent president Duda marginally ahead in election - exit poll
Image Credit: Freepik

Incumbent Andrzej Duda was marginally ahead in Poland's presidential election on Sunday, an exit poll found, in a result seen as likely to have profound implications for its relations with the rest of the European Union. The re-election of Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), is crucial if the government is to implement in full its conservative agenda, including judicial reforms that the European Union says undermine the rule of law.

"I want to thank everyone that voted for me, also the critics," Duda told supporters after the exit poll was announced. Duda got 50.4% of the vote, the exit poll showed, while Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of Warsaw and preferred candidate of the main opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO) had 49.6%.

The exit poll has a margin of error of two percentage points for each candidate, pollster Ipsos said. Partial official results are expected on Monday.

Opinion polls before the election had shown the candidates neck and neck, with Trzaskowski having closed the gap on Duda who had initially looked like a clear favorite. During an acrimonious campaign, Duda had painted himself as a defender of Catholic values and of the government's generous social benefit programs that have transformed life for many, especially in the poorer rural regions of the country, the EU's largest post-communist member.

He also championed large infrastructure projects which he says will create jobs and boost the country's autonomy and international standing. While Poland's president has limited executive power, Trzaskowski has pledged to use the presidential veto if he wins to stop any further court reforms that could erode democratic norms.

For many religious conservatives in Poland, Trzaskowski came to represent the threats facing traditional values when he pledged to introduce education about LGBT rights in the city's schools.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

UK set to ban Huawei from 5G, angering China and pleasing Trump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria's opposition says state prosecutors won't deflect anti-government protests

State prosecutors said on Tuesday a fugitive Bulgarian tycoon facing criminal charges had helped orchestrate protests against the prime minister, as demonstrations demanding the government quit because of corruption entered a sixth day. The...

Kings F Barnes 'doing well' after positive COVID-19 test

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes said he is doing well after testing positive for the coronavirus. Barnes, 28, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he tested positive before the team left for Florida last week.Ive been primarily asympt...

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher, led by energy and materials

Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday, led by a surge in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as investors bought energy and materials stocks and looked beyond a recent surge in coronavirus cases.The SP 500 energy, materials industrial , health ...

Report: Pacers, Oladipo in dispute over $3M in salary

Victor Oladipo opted out of the restart of the 2019-2020 NBA season while healthy, which could put the remaining 3 million in salary hes owed from the Indiana Pacers in jeopardy. ESPN reported on Tuesday that Oladipos salary situation is un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020