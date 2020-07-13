Left Menu
Ivory Coast vice president resigns, days after PM's death

Reuters | Abidjan | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:48 IST
Ivory Coast vice president resigns, days after PM's death

Ivory Coast's Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan has resigned, President Alassane Ouattara's office said on Monday. Patrick Achi, the secretary-general of the presidency, told reporters that Kablan Duncan, who previously served as Ouattara's prime minister, was leaving for personal reasons.

His resignation comes days after the sudden death last week of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who was also the ruling party's candidate for October's presidential election.

