Pilot not joining BJP, CM's back garden not place to prove majority, say sources close to Dy CM

The government headed by Ashok Gehlot does not have the numbers and the Chief Minister's back garden is not the place to prove majority, sources close to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot have said and noted that if Gehlot has the claimed numbers why the MLAs have been taken to a hotel and not to the state Governor after meeting of legislators. Sources close to Pilot also said that he is not joining the BJP.

Pilot, who is also Rajasthan Congress chief, did not attend the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur. After the meeting, Gehlot, party leaders and MLAs flashed a victory sign, apparently expressing confidence that they have the requisite majority in the Assembly. Sources said over 90 MLAs were present at the meeting. The MLAs present at the meeting later left the chief minister's residence in buses.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had said that if anyone in the party is upset, they should discuss the matter in the party to find a solution. "On behalf of Congress leadership including Soniaji and Rahulji, I convey that doors of Congress party are always open for Sachinjii or any member," he said.

The CLP unanimously passed a resolution supporting the Gehlot-led government and accusing the BJP of destabilising the government by indulging in horse-trading of MLAs. The CLP also condemned all "undemocratic" acts to weaken Congress party and its government and demanded action against any Congress office-bearer involved in anti-party activities.

The crisis in Rajasthan Congress has intensified over the past few days with the differences between Gehlot and Pilot coming out in the open. Gehlot has accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the state government by trying to poach MLAs. Pilot is leant to be in Delhi. (ANI)