Tunisia PM will reshuffle cabinet amid row with moderate Islamist Ennahda party

Tunisia's prime minister Elyes Fakfakh said on Monday he will conduct a cabinet reshuffle in the coming days amid a row with the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, in what appears to be a step to remove Ennahda ministers in the government.

Ennahdha said on Monday that it seeks a new government, adding that the government of Fakhfkah had lost credibility due to an alleged suspicion of conflicts of interest involving prime minister.