Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sachin Pilot changes bio on Twitter after getting sacked as Deputy CM, PCC chief

Soon after being removed from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, Sachin Pilot changed his bio on Twitter and later stated, "Truth can be disturbed, not defeated." Notably, the nameplate of Pilot has also been removed from the party's state headquarters in Jaipur.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 15:42 IST
Sachin Pilot changes bio on Twitter after getting sacked as Deputy CM, PCC chief
Sachin Pilot changed his bio on Twitter on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Soon after being removed from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, Sachin Pilot changed his bio on Twitter and later stated, "Truth can be disturbed, not defeated." Notably, the nameplate of Pilot has also been removed from the party's state headquarters in Jaipur. Pilot's new bio on Twitter reads, "MLA from Tonk| Former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate affairs,GoI |Commissioned officer Territorial Army". The senior leader has removed earlier bio which mentioned "Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and President, Rajasthan Congress".

In place of Pilot, Rajasthan's Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has been named as the new PCC chief. The decision to remove Pilot was taken after the conclusion of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan earlier today.

The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the State government by poaching MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been camping in Delhi. A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the State. (ANI)

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar falls as investor sentiment recovers despite virus surge

The U.S. dollar gave up early gains on Tuesday with currency traders unfazed by diplomatic tensions between the United States and China and rising coronavirus cases.While stock markets initially fell as investors turned cautious, the safe-h...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Lockdown in global tech hub hits stocks

Global stocks slipped on Tuesday, oil fell and a safety bid supported the dollar as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and new coronavirus restrictions in California kept a lid on optimism as earnings season got underway.MSCIs All-Country World I...

UK economic bounceback falls short of V-shaped recovery hope

The British economy grew by far less than anticipated during May, dampening hopes that the recovery from what is set to be one of the countrys deepest recessions in centuries will be rapid. The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday th...

'Lord of the Rings' series will be 'incredible', says Will Poulter

Black Mirror star Will Poulter has confirmed that he dropped out of the highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings series due to scheduling conflicts, but he is looking forward to watching the Amazon Prime Video series. Game of Thrones actor Robe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020