Germany's Merkel declines to endorse Bavarian state premier as successor

Germany's Merkel declines to endorse Bavarian state premier as successorReuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:07 IST
Angela Merkel, asked if she thought Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder was a strong candidate to succeed her as German chancellor, declined to comment directly, saying only that Bavaria has a good leader.
Merkel was speaking at a joint news conference with Soeder after attending a meeting of the wealthy southern state's cabinet in a castle in the middle of a lake. Soeder and Markus Laschet, premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, are seen as leading candidates for the conservative chancellor ticket.
Merkel's visit was widely presented as a symbolic coronation of Soeder, but Merkel said she would accept invitations from other state premiers.
- READ MORE ON:
- Markus Soeder
- Angela Merkel
- Bavarian
- German
- North RhineWestphalia
- COVID-19