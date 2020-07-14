Left Menu
Merkel declines to anoint Bavaria's "good premier" her successor

Laschet, whose Netherlands-sized state is Germany's most populous, has had a tougher time mastering the pandemic, with a series of outbreaks, most recently in a slaughterhouse in Guetersloh, infecting thousands. Some interpreted Soeder's decision to invite Merkel to Herrenchiemsee, a castle on an island in a lake where Germany's constitution was drafted in 1948, as a calculated move to present him as a national, rather than merely Bavarian leader.

Angela Merkel, on a visit to a leading candidate to succeed her when she steps down as German chancellor, praised Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder as a strong leader, but declined to be drawn into giving an endorsement ahead of a 2021 federal vote. Merkel's decision to attend a meeting of Bavaria's cabinet was widely seen as a coronation of her successor after the wealthy southern state's aggressive management of the coronavirus crisis raised Soeder's profile nationally.

"You will not hear me comment on the issue of who will succeed me in any form or in any forum," she said. "All I can say is that Bavaria has a good premier and he invited me today." Soeder was among the first of Germany's 16 powerful state premiers to impose lockdowns and roll out mass testing programmes as the virus swept into Germany.

Bavaria's success, underlined by Soeder's repeated assertive national television appearances, contrasts with that of North Rhine-Westphalia, whose premier Armin Laschet is the other front-runner for the conservative nomination. Laschet, whose Netherlands-sized state is Germany's most populous, has had a tougher time mastering the pandemic, with a series of outbreaks, most recently in a slaughterhouse in Guetersloh, infecting thousands.

Some interpreted Soeder's decision to invite Merkel to Herrenchiemsee, a castle on an island in a lake where Germany's constitution was drafted in 1948, as a calculated move to present him as a national, rather than merely Bavarian leader. Merkel declined to be any more specific, however, adding in response to further questioning that she would always accept invitations from state premiers. (Writing by Thomas Escritt Editing by Michelle Martin)

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

