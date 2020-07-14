Left Menu
It's hostage like situation in Rajasthan, alleges Bhartiya Tribal Party MLA

Rajkumar Roat, Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLA from Chorasi on Tuesday alleged police are not letting him move and it is a hostage like situation.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:41 IST
It's hostage like situation in Rajasthan, alleges Bhartiya Tribal Party MLA
Bhartiya Tribal Party MLA Rajkumar Roat . Image Credit: ANI

Rajkumar Roat, Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLA from Chorasi on Tuesday alleged police are not letting him move and it is a hostage like situation. In a video, Roat said, "The situation right now in Rajasthan...it is almost as if we are hostages. For three days, we were in the MLA quarters. Many said, come with us, come with us...Today, three-four police cars followed me when I went out to the constituency. Police are not letting him move and have also taken my car keys."

This comes after BTP has issued a letter to its two MLAs, asking them not to vote for either Congress or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the event of a floor test amid the political tussle in Rajasthan. These two MLAs had earlier supported the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state.

While the two MLAs will abstain in the event of a trust vote in the assembly, it is, however, not a withdrawal of support. Earlier in the day, following his absence from the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting for the second consecutive day, held on Tuesday, Sachin Pilot was sacked from his party positions, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala announced.

Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief. A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the State. (ANI)

