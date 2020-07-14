Left Menu
Tejashwi Yadav accuses BJP of spreading COVID-19 through virtual rally

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused BJP of spreading virus while preparing for Assembly polls in the state through its virtual rally.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:51 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to ANI in Patna on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused BJP of spreading virus while preparing for Assembly polls in the state through its virtual rally. Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "The situation in Bihar is bad as the testing rate is very low. We have previously said that testing should be increased to 30,000 per day in the state. Despite complete lockdown in the state during the period between March and May, the infection has increased and the death rate is also rising very rapidly. After all this, JDU and BJP are thinking about elections."

"When in BJP's office, out of 100 samples, 75 are positive, when Chief Minister's house, Deputy Chief Minister's office, Secretariat are not safe from the virus, think about the common people. How can they conduct the election in Bihar? You are conducting virtual rally and spreading the virus. Infection is spreading wherever you conduct virtual rally. I want to ask BJP which Jamat's people are they?" Yadav asked. Yadav said that where the government should be focused on improving the healthcare system in the state, it is thinking about the election.

"When government should think about improving the healthcare system in the state and should take steps to save people from the pandemic, in such situation BJP and JDU are worried about the election," Yadav said. "Bihar government has not improved the situation of the hospital or not provided employment to the labourers. They did nothing for the migrant workers. We will continue to raise this question," added Yadav. (ANI)

