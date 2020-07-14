Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two main challengers to Belarus president barred from election ballot

The Belarusian election commission declined on Tuesday to register President Alexander Lukashenko's two most prominent opponents as candidates for a presidential election next month, all but ensuring victory for the leader in power for 26 years. Viktor Babariko, a banker who was detained last month, was excluded from the ballot because of a criminal case against him, the commission said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 20:47 IST
Two main challengers to Belarus president barred from election ballot
The EU delegation to Belarus said the move "undermines the overall integrity and democratic nature of the elections". Image Credit: Flickr

The Belarusian election commission declined on Tuesday to register President Alexander Lukashenko's two most prominent opponents as candidates for a presidential election next month, all but ensuring victory for the leader in power for 26 years.

Viktor Babariko, a banker who was detained last month, was excluded from the ballot because of a criminal case against him, the commission said. Valery Tsepkalo, a former ambassador who runs an office park for tech companies, was also rejected after signatures on a supporting petition were nullified. The two men had been widely seen as the last candidates left with a chance of defeating Lukashenko, who faces his strongest opposition in years as frustration mounts over the economy, human rights and him downplaying the coronavirus pandemic.

Police have arrested hundreds of people in an effort to quell anti-government protests before the elections. Almost all of Lukashenko's main rivals are either arrested or under investigation. The EU delegation to Belarus said the move "undermines the overall integrity and democratic nature of the elections".

"By denying the registration of Viktor Babarika and Valery Tsapkalo, the Belarusian authorities have failed to ensure a meaningful and competitive political contest," it said. Babariko, who headed the local unit of Russia's Gazprombank before he decided to run for president, was detained last month on accusations he spirited hundreds of millions of dollars out of the country in money laundering schemes. He has rejected the charges as a way for the authorities to sideline a critic.

"The regime forces people to make a choice that they no longer want to make," Maria Kolesnikova, a spokeswoman for his campaign, told a news conference after the decision. Andrei Lankin, an official in Tsepalko's campaign, said Tsepalko would go to court to challenge the decision not to register him over the disallowed signatures.

Lukashenko's campaign chief, Mikhail Orda, said: "We need to quietly and calmly hold the elections, without any provocations and upheavals." Human rights activists have said more than 700 people have been detained during the election campaign. The authorities have not commented on the figures.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Amravati COVID-19 case count reaches 1,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtras Amravati district increased by 21 on Tuesday to reach the 1,000 marks, an official said. With this, it has become the third district after Nagpur and Akola in Vidarbha region to have 1,000 cases....

Dera's support to SAD in 2017 polls 'exposed ties' between the two: Punjab Cong chief

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said the Dera Sacha Sauda representatives statement that they had supported the Akali Dal in 2017 assembly polls have exposed the ties between the SAD and Sirsa-based sect. The statement of Dera...

Pilot playing into the hands of BJP: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused rebel leader Sachin Pilot of playing into the hands of the BJP. Speaking after the Congress announced the sacking of Pilot and his two aides from the state Cabinet, Gehlot alleged tha...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 945 pm NATION DEL108 BJP-LD RJ-CONG Partys doors are open for those who express trust in its ideology BJP leaders on Pilot New Delhi With all eyes on rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilots next politic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020