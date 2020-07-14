Left Menu
Pilot playing into the hands of BJP: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused rebel leader Sachin Pilot of playing into the hands of the BJP. But the BJP's intentions will not fructify in Rajasthan, Gehlot said. The chief minister said Pilot and other ministers as well as MLAs were given ample opportunities but they did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

Speaking after the Congress announced the sacking of Pilot and his two aides from the state Cabinet, Gehlot alleged that the BJP wanted to repeat what it had done in Madhya Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress government led by Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh had collapsed in March after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia. But the BJP's intentions will not fructify in Rajasthan, Gehlot said.

The chief minister said Pilot and other ministers as well as MLAs were given ample opportunities but they did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meetings on Monday and Tuesday. "There is nothing in the hands of Sachin Pilot. He is playing into the hands of the BJP which is making all arrangements," he told reporters after meeting Governor Kalraj Mishra.

"I am very sad that horse trading was going on. It is for the first time in the country that democracy is under such grave threat," he said. Gehlot said he had fulfilled the rebel leaders' demands by making budget announcements and "their works were done but still they were like this".

He said his government was engaged in handling the coronavirus crisis and it is unfortunate that attempts to topple the government were made at such a crucial time. Therefore, he said, the party was compelled to take the decision and no one is happy. Gehlot said he did not complain to the party high-command against them but despite that, they kept on tweeting and giving statements daily.

After attempts to assuage Pilot failed, the Congress on Tuesday removed him from the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit chief. The party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state Cabinet.

Gehlot met the governor immediately after the Congress Legislature Party meeting where the decision to remove the three ministers was taken..

