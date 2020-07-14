Left Menu
Development News Edition

For Sachin Pilot to decide if he wants to join BJP: Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Tuesday said it is for Sachin Pilot to decide if he wants to join the party and such a decision by him will benefit the BJP and the people of the state.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:05 IST
For Sachin Pilot to decide if he wants to join BJP: Satish Poonia
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Tuesday said it is for Sachin Pilot to decide if he wants to join the party and such a decision by him will benefit the BJP and the people of the state. He said Jyotiraditya Scindia had also left the Congress to join the BJP as the party also does not respect its elders.

"It is for Pilot to decide whether he wishes to join our party. However, if he does, it will not only benefit the party but also the people of the state", Poonia told ANI. He said there were "internal conflicts within the Congress and its government in Rajasthan".

"The foundation of this government is weak. Their dream to stay in power has been destroyed. We had earlier said that there were differences within the Congress and also within the government. The people of the state are unhappy with this government, as it is unable to fulfill their expectations. It is a misfortune for the people that this government is in power," Poonia said . Asked when the party would demand a floor test, he said the party does not have any such demand now.

"Our first priority is this government must go. Their corruption came to light even during the times of COVID-19. Congress does not have any moral right to stay in power," he said. Pilot, who did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meetings for two days following differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was on Tuesday removed as Deputy Chief Minister. Two other ministers considered loyal to him were also removed. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

UK set to ban Huawei from 5G, angering China and pleasing Trump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Investors signal risks ahead of key cabinet meeting on Atlantia licence

Investors and unions signalled risks ahead of an Italian cabinet meeting late on Tuesday that was expected to consider whether to strip Atlantia of its toll road licence following a bridge disaster in 2018. Fondazione CRT, which owns nearly...

Maxwell denied bail on charges of luring girls for Epstein; accusers denounce her

A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epsteins longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, after she pleaded not guilty at a hearing in which women who acc...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound on cyclical surge, gold edges higher

Global equity markets rebounded on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in cyclical stocks on Wall Street, in a bet the economic recovery would overcome a rollback of Californias reopening, while safe-haven gold prices solidified gains above 1,800 an...

Report: A-Rod group advances in bid to buy Mets

Billionaires Steve Cohen and Josh Harris, a contingent led by Alex Rodriguez and a fourth unidentified group have advanced to the next level of bidding to purchase the New York Mets, Sportico reported on Tuesday. Investment bank Allen Co.,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020