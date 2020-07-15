Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Macedonia heads to election with pace of EU accession at stake

A month later the EU announced that talks could begin, again setting no date but diplomats said it would likely be later this year. One recent election poll suggested a narrow victory for Zaev's Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) while another indicated the opposition nationalist VMRO-DPMNE of Hristijan Mickoski would come out on top.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 03:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 03:31 IST
N.Macedonia heads to election with pace of EU accession at stake

North Macedonia holds a parliamentary election on Wednesday that may decide the pace of the country's bid for European Union membership, with the governing pro-EU Social Democrats and the main opposition nationalists locked in a close race.

The vote was originally scheduled for April but postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Parliament dissolved in February following the resignation of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev after the EU declined to give the ex-Yugoslav republic a date for membership negotiations. A month later the EU announced that talks could begin, again setting no date but diplomats said it would likely be later this year.

One recent election poll suggested a narrow victory for Zaev's Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) while another indicated the opposition nationalist VMRO-DPMNE of Hristijan Mickoski would come out on top. Both polled less than 25%, meaning they will need partners for a working majority. Zaev engineered a landmark agreement with Greece that changed the small Balkan country's name, ending a decades-long row, paving the way for North Macedonia to join NATO and progress toward EU accession talks after years of delay.

"We built bridges, we built friendship, we ... opened the doors to NATO and the European Union," Zaev told his final pre-election party rally in the southern town of Bitola. The VMRO opposed the addition of "North" to the country's name, which settled Greek concerns about a perceived Macedonian claim to the Greek province of Macedonia, and also accuse Zaev and the SDSM of corruption and cronyism, charges they deny.

"They (Social Democrats) changed, sold everything they could..., even our history and language. We must stop this depletion of Macedonia," Mickoski told supporters in the eastern town of Stip. Analysts say an SDSM victory could lend momentum to Skopje's membership talks with the EU and improve stability in the historically volatile Western Balkans, a region also taking in Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro and Albania.

Skopje analyst Petar Arsovski said if VMRO-DPMNE won, it would not abandon the deal with Greece but might try to hold up implementing some aspects, such as renaming the currency and changing uniform symbols, risking new obstacles to the EU bid.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK plans recommending masks in all public places, the Telegraph reports

The United Kingdom could soon recommend face coverings in all public places including offices and other workplaces, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday, a day after the government said masks will be made mandatory in shops from July 24.Offici...

Global methane emissions rising due to oil and gas, agriculture -studies

U.S. oil and gas drilling along with agricultural production worldwide are driving up global emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, two new studies show.That marks a shift from the 2000s, when methane output from human activity came...

Airbnb bookings pick up, crosses 1 million mark on a single day

Home rental firm Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it recorded more than 1 million bookings globally on July 8, offering an early sign of recovery after a slowdown in reservations during the COVID-19 pandemic. A major part of the bookings are for ...

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2’s release time, get other latest updates

Manoj Bajpayees The Family Man Season 2 is highly anticipated superhit web TV series. The release date for the second season is yet to be released but fans cant hold their patience in speculating what they can see next.The production work f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020