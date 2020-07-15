Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump confident of winning November election

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday exuded confidence of winning the November polls, asserting that he will turn around the country's economy for the second time. Nobody has ever done what we have done and now we are doing it twice," Trump told reporters at a White House press conference. "And I think by Election Day, you are going to see some incredible numbers.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 07:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 07:01 IST
Trump confident of winning November election

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday exuded confidence of winning the November polls, asserting that he will turn around the country's economy for the second time. "This is a very important election. We have done a great job. We had to turn it off, as I said, turn it off, now we have started it again. As you know, they announced two weeks ago record job numbers, almost five million people, and that be the last month, which was also a record, 2.8 million people. Nobody has ever done what we have done and now we are doing it twice," Trump told reporters at a White House press conference.

"And I think by Election Day, you are going to see some incredible numbers. The third quarter is going to be really good. The fourth quarter is going to be great, but the next year is going to be one of the best economic years. So hopefully, I will be able to be the president, where we say look at the great job I did," he said. Trump was responding to a question on whether he will win the November presidential polls. "Do you see yourself as the underdog in this race? Do you see yourself losing in the fall?" he was asked.

"No, I do not. I think we have really good poll numbers. They are not suppression polls. They are real polls," the president asserted. "We won a race where it was the same thing, 2016. We had polls that were fake. They turned out to be fake. Not all, couple of them got it right. Three of them, to be exact, three of them. One of them was unsuspecting, but they got it right. They were very proud of it. But we had, in 2016, something even more so. But we got in," he said.

The media, Trump said, does not treat him fairly. "They never have and perhaps they never will. But maybe they will only turn this around for a second time. And it is going to happen very quickly. When we turn it around for a second time, maybe they will. I think we are doing very well in the polls and I think you have a silent majority, the likes of which this country has never seen before," Trump said.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump pick gets nod in Alabama as three US states select Senate candidates

Alabama Republicans nominated political neophyte Tommy Tuberville, the choice of President Donald Trump, to run for the Senate in November as voters in three states picked candidates Tuesday in races that will help decide control of the cha...

Times editor resigns, saying she was harassed for her ideas

Bari Weiss, an opinion editor at The New York Times, quit her job on Tuesday with a public resignation letter that alleged harassment and a hostile work environment created by people who disagreed with her. Andrew Sullivan, another prominen...

Air New Zealand opens domestic lounge at Auckland Airport

Air New Zealand has opened its refreshed domestic lounge at Auckland Airport today.The lounge has 375 seats available for customers.Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Liz Fraser says its fantastic to open the refreshed Auckland Domest...

NZ opposition names new leader two months before general election

New Zealands main opposition party named a new leader two months before a general election following Tuesdays surprise resignation of the previous party leader, who had been in the role just over 50 days. The conservative National Party ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020