Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over law and order situation in state

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, citing a kidnapping case in Kanpu. "Is this how the UP government is fighting coronavirus?" the Congress leader said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:11 IST
Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over law and order situation in state
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, citing a kidnapping case in Kanpur. In a Facebook post, she said a young man was kidnapped by miscreants in Kanpur and his family was asked for a ransom for his release. "The family collected Rs 30 lakh by selling their house and wedding jewelry. At the behest of the police, the family handed over the bag full of money to the kidnappers and the police could neither catch the miscreants, nor their son could be freed," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The family members of the kidnapped man are distraught, the Congress general secretary in-charge UP East added. "This is a case from Kanpur where such a big incident had taken place a few days ago. Now you can imagine the state of law and order in UP from this," Priyanka Gandhi said, referring to the Vikas Dubey episode.

Dubey, a wanted criminal, was shot dead on Friday last by police, who claimed he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of the city. Dubey was wanted in connection with the ambush in Kanpur's Bikru village past midnight on July 2, killing eight policemen who had come to arrest him.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi also attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. According to media reports, first, it was stated that the report of a deceased person was negative for coronavirus and the body was handed over to the person's family. Then it was said the report was positive, but the ambulance came to take the body after 16 hours, Priyanka Gandhi said.

This happened in the home district of the CM in Gorakhpur, she said. "Is this how the UP government is fighting coronavirus?" the Congress leader said.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Google to pick 7.7 pc stake in Jio for Rs 33,737 crore

Google will pick up a 7.7 percent stake in Reliance Industries technology venture for Rs 33,737 crore, richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday. We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have sign...

India-U.S. CEO Forum held on 14 July

The India-U.S. CEO Forum was held on 14th July 2020, through a telephonic conference. This is the fifth time the Forum has been convened since its reconstitution in December 2014 by the Governments of India and the USA. The Forum is an effe...

All Punjab ministers to undergo coronavirus test

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has advised his cabinet colleagues to undergo test for coronavirus after one of the ministers tested positive for the infection. All the cabinet ministers will give their samples for testing coronavirus...

Skill India mission played major role in boosting spirit of entrepreneurship in last 5 yrs: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Skill India mission has played a major role in boosting the spirit of entrepreneurship among youth in the last five years. Shah also said the Skill India mission has been empowering the yo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020