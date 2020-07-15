Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC delegation meets President Kovind over BJP MLA's death

A delegation of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), comprising Derek O'Brien, called on President Ram Nath Kovind today and handed over a letter to him from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, over the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:23 IST
TMC delegation meets President Kovind over BJP MLA's death
President Ram Nath Kovind and TMC Leader Derek O'Brien. [Twitter/President of India]. Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), comprising Derek O'Brien, called on President Ram Nath Kovind today and handed over a letter to him from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, over the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy. "Shri Derek O'Brien, MP (RS) & Leader, All India Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party, Rajya Sabha, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," tweeted the President of India's official Twitter handle.

O'Brien also handed over a letter from the Chief Minister to the President as well. "Yesterday morning I received very sad news about the death of Shri Debendranath Roy, MLA who had won the Vidhan Sabha elections from 33-Hemtabad Assembly Constituency from CPI (M) party and subsequently he supported the BJP," the letter read.

"Therefore I am sorry to say that it does not appear to be a political case as being projected by the BJP. Our government has taken all necessary actions immediately for a comprehensive investigation. I have already handed over the case to CID for proper investigation"," Banerjee said in the letter further. The body of Debendra Nath Roy, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging at his residence near Bindal village in West Bengal on Monday morning.

According to Raiganj Zila SP Sumit Kumar, the police reached the spot, after getting the information from local residents, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. The body was found at his residence. Further investigation is underway. However, BJP West Bengal claimed that he was "killed and then hung".

"Body of Shri Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging like this in Bindal, near his village home. People are of the clear opinion that he was first killed and then hung. His crime? He joined the BJP in 2019," BJP Bengal tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No July 19 resumption of hockey camps as Bengaluru goes into lockdown

The national camps for Indian mens and womens hockey teams will not resume as planned on July 19 at Bengaluru SAI Centre with the rising COVID-19 case count forcing the city into a complete seven-day lockdown. The grave situation in the sou...

Decision on school closure to be taken by Cabinet: DBE

The Basic Education Department has reiterated that any decision on whether schools will be closed or not, will be taken by Cabinet.The department reiterated its stance following a resolution taken by South African Democratic Teachers Union ...

Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls

Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kongs unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territorys new security law impose...

Air strikes kill civilians in Yemen's al-Jawf province - residents

Air strikes on Yemens northern province of al-Jawf killed at least seven civilians on Wednesday, residents and an official from the Houthi movement said - the third such incident since June as violence resurges in the war-ravaged country.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020