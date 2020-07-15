TMC delegation meets President Kovind over BJP MLA's death

A delegation of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), comprising Derek O'Brien, called on President Ram Nath Kovind today and handed over a letter to him from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, over the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy. "Shri Derek O'Brien, MP (RS) & Leader, All India Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party, Rajya Sabha, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," tweeted the President of India's official Twitter handle.

O'Brien also handed over a letter from the Chief Minister to the President as well. "Yesterday morning I received very sad news about the death of Shri Debendranath Roy, MLA who had won the Vidhan Sabha elections from 33-Hemtabad Assembly Constituency from CPI (M) party and subsequently he supported the BJP," the letter read.

"Therefore I am sorry to say that it does not appear to be a political case as being projected by the BJP. Our government has taken all necessary actions immediately for a comprehensive investigation. I have already handed over the case to CID for proper investigation"," Banerjee said in the letter further. The body of Debendra Nath Roy, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging at his residence near Bindal village in West Bengal on Monday morning.

According to Raiganj Zila SP Sumit Kumar, the police reached the spot, after getting the information from local residents, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. The body was found at his residence. Further investigation is underway. However, BJP West Bengal claimed that he was "killed and then hung".

"Body of Shri Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging like this in Bindal, near his village home. People are of the clear opinion that he was first killed and then hung. His crime? He joined the BJP in 2019," BJP Bengal tweeted. (ANI)