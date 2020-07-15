Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls

Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kong's unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territory's new security law imposed by Beijing.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:32 IST
Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kong's unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territory's new security law imposed by Beijing. Candidates who topped the polls were in their 40s or younger in every constituency and included prominent pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong and Jimmy Sham, who helped organize many of last year's anti-government protests that had alarmed the central government in Beijing.

Incumbent lawmakers such as Ted Hui and Eddie Chu, known for their vocal and outspoken criticism in legislative meetings, also took top spots. The polls were held to whittle the pro-democracy camp's candidates to field a unified slate in a legislative election in September in hopes of achieving a "35-plus" majority in the 70-seat legislature.

The pro-democracy camp has pledged to vote down the budget if they attain the majority. Under Hong Kong's mini-constitution, known as the Basic Law, the city's leader currently Carrie Lam must resign if an important bill such as the budget is vetoed twice. "The victory of movement activists in the primary implies the continuation of the spirit of our resistance against China's growing curbs over the city's freedoms," Wong wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"In the eyes of voters, candidates' spirit of resistance overrides other traditional elements like policy platforms, academic and professional backgrounds," he said. Wong also said at the pro-democracy camp's news conference on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's signing of the Hong Kong Autonomy Act which paves the way for sanctions to be imposed on Chinese officials in retaliation for the national security law — has shown that Beijing's actions will backfire on them.

"Eroding the freedom of Hong Kong should not be the way out, otherwise more and more action might be taken by world leaders in the future," he said. Lam on Monday warned organizers and candidates of the primary that the event could be considered subversive under the city's tough new national security law if the objective is to resist every policy initiative of the government.

The sweeping law Beijing enacted on June 30 in response to last year's often violent protests calling for greater democracy and police accountability outlaws secessionist, subversive and terrorist activities, as well as collusion with foreign forces to intervene in the city's affairs. The maximum punishment for serious offenders is life imprisonment. "I am not saying it has breached it, but I have to put forward a warning that if that's going to be proven to be the case, then it's certainly a case to be answered," Lam said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated the pro-democracy camp on their "successful" primary election, saying that the over 600,000 Hong Kongers who voted have "demonstrated their desire to make their voices heard." He also said that the US will monitor developments closely as the legislative elections in September draw near. "We note with grave concern Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's threat that this primary may have violated Beijing's new 'national security' law for the territory, once again demonstrating the Chinese Communist Party's fear of democracy and its own people's free-thinking," he said.

Beijing's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office said the primary "blatantly challenges" the Basic Law. It also said it violated the national security law, singling out the organizer Benny Tai and accusing him of subversive activities and advocating for the independence of Hong Kong. Beijing's liaison office in Hong Kong also accused the organizers of planning the event "with the support of foreign forces," and said that the primaries collected a large amount of personal information from the people and may violate privacy regulations.

On Wednesday, one of the organizers, former lawmaker Au Nok-hin, ended his association with the primary election and said in a statement posted on Facebook that he is withdrawing "due to the accusation from the Liaison Office and Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office recently." He said that even though the pro-democracy camp had emphasized repeatedly that the primary election was legal, there have been accusations otherwise, which has created a "risk of personal safety." "It is a hard decision ... I hope everyone could understand my limitations," he said, apologizing for his withdrawal.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Central African Republic seeing surge in GBV since COVID-19 begins

The Central African Republic CAR is seeing a surge in gender-based violence GBV since the COVID-19 virus pandemic and measures to control it began, with reported injuries to women and children spiking by 69 percent, a new UNDP-led study fin...

Italy takes control of motorways as Benettons yield on Atlantia

Italy will bring thousands of kilometres of roads back under state control after the powerful Benetton family agreed to give up its stake in Atlantias motorway unit to avoid the threatened cancellation of its lucrative operating concession....

Woman constable of Delhi Police found dead

A 23-year-old woman constable of Delhi Police posted at Tihar jail was found dead at her rented accommodation in southwest Delhis Palam village on Wednesday, police said. Police suspect that someone known to the victim might have killed her...

Many senior bureaucrats test positive for COVID-19 in Assam

Several senior bureaucrats, including the Commissioner and Secretary to Assam Governor, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday. At least five senior officials have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 2-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020