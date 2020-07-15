US News Roundup: Judge blocks second federal execution; Trump to revamp environmental law and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. judge blocks second federal execution in 17 years

A U.S. District Court in Washington early on Wednesday blocked what would be the second federal execution in 17 years, hours before it was due to take place. The U.S. Department of Justice had planned to execute Wesley Purkey, who has been convicted of raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl, despite objections by Purkey's lawyers that he has dementia and no longer understands his punishment.

Trump pick wins nomination in Alabama as three U.S. states choose Senate candidates

Alabama Republicans nominated political neophyte Tommy Tuberville, the choice of President Donald Trump, to run for the Senate in November as voters in three states picked candidates on Tuesday for races that will help decide control of the chamber. Maine Democrats chose Sara Gideon, the speaker of the state's House of Representatives, to face off against moderate Republican Senator Susan Collins, one of the Senate's most at-risk Republicans.

As pandemic worsens, Miami Beach visitors party, residents mostly comply

A few blocks from the Miami Beach Convention Center, where an emergency field hospital stands ready to treat a potential tidal wave of COVID-19 patients, it's party-on along the resort city's famed Ocean Drive. In recent days, social media has shown maskless revelers dancing in the street, jammed into cars turned into ad hoc nightclubs, and crowding shoulder-to-shoulder, with drinks in both hands, in the outdoor seating areas of restaurants.

Trump to revamp environmental law in bid to fast track pipelines, roads

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his final plans to expedite permitting for major infrastructure like oil pipelines and road expansions in Atlanta on Wednesday, a move that environmentalists say will bypass public input. The proposal to update how the 50-year old bedrock National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) is implemented is part of Trump's broader campaign to cut environmental regulation to boost industry and fast-track projects that often take years to complete - an effort that has been blocked or slowed down by courts.

Ivanka Trump tweets support for Goya Foods amid boycott campaign

U.S. presidential adviser Ivanka Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to support Goya Foods after the largest Hispanic-owned U.S. food company became the target of a social media boycott campaign sparked by its CEO's effusive praise for President Donald Trump. "If it's Goya, it has to be good," Ivanka, daughter of Donald Trump, tweeted the company's slogan in English and then repeated it in Spanish on Tuesday night.

Two in three Americans want to see Trump's tax returns, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

Two out of three Americans want to see President Donald Trump's income taxes, and about half believe he has been withholding them for reasons that could hurt him politically, according to a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll. The July 13-14 poll shows many Americans remain concerned about Trump's finances and potential conflicts of interest with his family business. The survey was conducted after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling over Trump's financial records last week likely postponed their release to New York City prosecutors until after the Nov. 3 election.

Quarantines or not, Americans descend on summer vacation spots

In the New Mexico mountain resort of Red River, tourists from Texas stroll along Main Street, most disregarding Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's orders they quarantine and wear masks. It's the same in other New Mexican tourist towns such as Taos and Santa Fe, except nearly all their visitors wear face coverings - surrounded by signs warning of fines if they don't.

U.S. Paycheck Protection hit some of its mark, but missed the most vulnerable

The Paycheck Protection Program appears to have thrown a critical safety net under U.S. middle and upper-middle-wage jobs, but it faltered when it comes to lower-paying positions and the industries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Reuters analysis of loan details. Analysis of data on nearly 4.9 million PPP loans released last week by the Trump administration showed the program, a subject of controversy because a number of larger well-connected borrowers tapped it even though it was designed to aid vulnerable small businesses, did partially hit its target.

In surprise move, Trump administration reverses course on barring many foreign students

In a stunning reversal of policy, the Trump administration on Tuesday abandoned a plan that would have forced out tens of thousands of foreign students following widespread condemnation of the move and pressure from colleges and major businesses. U.S. officials announced last week that international students at schools that had moved to online-only classes due to the coronavirus pandemic would have to leave the country if they were unable to transfer to a college with at least some in-person instruction.

L.A. teachers demand better technology to avoid remote learning chaos in fall

After being told to return to remote education in the fall, Los Angeles teachers are demanding greater technology support to avoid the chaos they say they faced when the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to abruptly switch to online learning in March. The nation's second-largest school district and the union representing its 30,000 teachers were due to open negotiations on Thursday to hammer out work rules governing instruction for some 700,000 children at home.