Delhi BJP forms teams of observers to shortlist district unit president candidates

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday constituted teams of observers to shortlist candidates to lead its 14 district units. The teams, each having three members, will submit the names for the post of district presidents within three days, party sources said.

In a meeting at the party office, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and central observers for the ongoing organizational restructuring issued guidelines to the teams for shortlisting the candidates, a Delhi BJP statement said. The newly appointed observers included Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly, Moolchand Chawla, Ashish Sood, Virender Sachdeva, Shikha Rai, Kamljeet Sehrawat.

The candidates for block unit presidents have already been shortlisted. The BJP leadership has appointed National General Secretary Arun Singh and BJP Mahila Morcha President Vijaya Rahatkar as central observers for the restructuring process.

In the next phase, candidates for state-level posts will be shortlisted. The names of block and district presidents and state office-bearers will be announced simultaneously, the sources said.

The reorganization process is expected to complete this month, they added.