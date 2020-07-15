Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to renew challenges to Manhattan prosecutor's subpoena for financial records

According to a joint filing by lawyers for Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, the president plans by July 27 to file a complaint raising arguments against Vance's grand jury subpoena, which Trump said the nation's highest court allowed him to make. Vance countered that most of these arguments have already been rejected in the litigation, and Trump deserves no special treatment because he is president.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:36 IST
Trump to renew challenges to Manhattan prosecutor's subpoena for financial records
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump plans further challenges to a Manhattan prosecutor's efforts to seek his financial records, despite a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing the pursuit. According to a joint filing by lawyers for Trump and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, the president plans by July 27 to file a complaint raising arguments against Vance's grand jury subpoena, which Trump said the nation's highest court allowed him to make.

Vance countered that most of these arguments have already been rejected in the litigation, and Trump deserves no special treatment because he is president. The district attorney agreed not to enforce the subpoena through July 27. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan has scheduled a Thursday hearing on the matter.

The case concerns a subpoena last August to Trump's accounting firm Mazars USA for eight years of personal and corporate tax returns, related to Vance's criminal probe into Trump and his Trump Organization. That probe was spurred by news about hush money paid before the 2016 election, including to buy the silence of adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal about their claimed relationships with Trump, which he denies.

Vance had prevailed on July 9 at the Supreme Court, which rejected Trump's claim he was immune from criminal probes while in the White House and could block the release of his records. "No citizen, not even the President, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.

The court separately rejected the Democratic-led House of Representatives' effort to see many of the records Vance sought. Its decisions likely mean the records will not become public until at least after the Nov. 3 election.

In Wednesday's filing, Trump's lawyers said the Republican president may argue that Vance's subpoena was too broad, or that enforcement might "impede his constitutional duties." They may also argue that Vance, a Democrat, pursued the subpoena to harass Trump, or retaliate against his policies.

Vance has denied acting in bad faith, and said the motives for a subpoena are not something courts should normally examine. The case is Trump v Vance et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-08694.

TRENDING

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police in Belarus detained over 250 people during protests

Police in Belarus said Wednesday that officers detained more than 250 people the previous day after mass protests against barring two candidates from the upcoming presidential election erupted in the country. Thousands of people took to the...

India-EU to step up cooperation in climate change, S&T and space

India and the European Union on Wednesday resolved to step up cooperation in environment and climate change and extend the ambit of collaboration in the areas of space and science and technology. At the 15th India-Summit, the two sides also...

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt tests positive for virus

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says hes tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating at homeThe first-term Republican governor has backed one of the countrys most aggressive reopening plans, has resisted any statewide mandate on masks an...

Couple consumes pesticide while resisting eviction from land

A Dalit couple who were being removed from a plot of government land allotted for a college in Guna city of Madhya Pradesh consumed pesticide in protest, a senior official said on Wednesday. A video showing the police beating up the man mer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020