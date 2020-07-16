Chattisgarh: Congress MP sows paddy in village field in Kondagaon

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Phulo Devi Netam was seen sowing paddy saplings in a field at her village in Kondagaon on Wednesday. While speaking to media the MP who belongs to a family of farmers said she heard there was a shortage of labour and chipped in to help.

"I come from a family of farmers. It gives me solace to work here. Many people are citing a labour shortage due to COVID-19. So we are cultivating on our own. There is no shame in doing our own work," she said. "Despite a busy schedule, I came here two three-times. It gives me relief to work here," she added.

The MP clad in a sari and barefoot was seen transplanting the paddy saplings onto the field. Chhattisgarh Health Minister T S Singh Deo took to twitter to post his appreciation.

"This picture of Congress MP Phoolo Devi Netam shows that Congress is the only party which is associated with the values of the land," Deo tweeted(in Hindi) along with a picture of Netam working in the field. Netam was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from the state in March this year. (ANI)