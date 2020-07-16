Trump announces new campaign manager

Less than 16 weeks ahead of the November 3 polls, US President Donald Trump announced a new head of his re-election campaign on Wednesday. "I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager," the president said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

Stepien, Trump's former second-in-command, replaces Brad Parscale as the president's campaign manager. "Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign," Trump said.

"Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together," he added. "This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!" Trump said.

Latest opinion polls show that Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden is leading the national polls by more than eight percentage points. According to Fox News, Parscale ran Trump's digital advertising in the 2016 US presidential polls and was credited with helping bring about the Republican candidate's surprise victory.

Stepien has been in politics for years, working for former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and serving as Trump's national field director in 2016, the news channel said..