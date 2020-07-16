Left Menu
Development News Edition

Our fight is against this kind of thinking and injustice, Rahul Gandhi on Guna incident

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tweeted a video of Madhya Pradesh's Guna incident in which a Dalit couple consumed poison after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 11:12 IST
Our fight is against this kind of thinking and injustice, Rahul Gandhi on Guna incident
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tweeted a video of Madhya Pradesh's Guna incident in which a Dalit couple consumed poison after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive. 'Our fight is against this kind of thinking and injustice," tweeted Rahul Gandhi with the video of the incident.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district when the police tried to remove people who had encroached land allotted for college in the district, Tehsildar N Singh said. "Land has been allotted for college. So, people who had encroached were being removed. Both husband and wife consumed pesticide after which they were admitted to a hospital. Both are in stable condition," Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan late on Wednesday night directed the immediate removal of the Collector and SP of Guna. The state government has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Killings by police 'public health crisis': George Floyd's family files civil rights lawsuit

Lawyers representing George Floyds family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in Floyds death. They called the killing a part of a public health crisis in Black ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Oklahomas Kevin Stitt became the first U.S. governor to test positive for COVID-19, while the countrys leading expert on infectious diseases said he was confident the United States would meet its goal of a vaccine by the year end.DEATHS AND...

Rugby-Super Rugby AU quality will improve: Queensland coach

The quality of Australias maligned Super Rugby AU competition can only improve as teams shake off the rust after a long lay-off, Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn said on Thursday. Media pundits and fans have panned the domestic tournaments ...

COVID-19: 40 Indian fishermen return to Tamil Nadu from Iran

As many as 40 Indian fishermen, stranded in Iran due to COVID-19 lockdown, returned to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.These fishermen from Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Thuthukudi, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thirunelveli were handed ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020