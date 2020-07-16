Bring down AT&C losses in power distribution in UP below 15 pc: Minister Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma has asked officials to bring down the state's Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in electricity distribution to less than 15 per cent within 90 days. The difference between recorded power at feeder input and sum of power output of all distribution transformers during any interval gives total high-voltage feeder power loss.

In a statement, the Minister said he has directed Chairman Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and DG Vigilance to make a plan to meet the target of bringing down feeders losses below 15 per cent. "AT&C losses of feeders across the state must be brought down below 15 per cent. Results should be delivered within 90 days," the Sharma said.

He also directed Managing Directors of respective state discoms to cooperate in the plan and warned of stern action against irresponsible officers. Further, the minister has appealed to all Member of Parliaments of Uttar Pradesh, MLAs and Gram Pradhans for their cooperation to help bring down feeder losses in their constituencies.

The elected representatives, he said can adopt feeders in their areas and monitor the progress of the work done by officials, he suggested. Sharma said the government's aim is to provide cheap electricity to honest consumers who pay their bills timely, and to meet the goal it is extremely important to put a full stop on power theft. "Our government is following a zero-tolerance policy against power theft and each official of the power department will be held accountable if any mistake is committed in meeting our goal," he added.